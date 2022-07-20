ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Dublin native Abby Steiner to race in 200m final at world championships

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFfWe_0gm40PrM00

EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Abby Steiner, the former Dublin Coffman track star, will race in her first world championship final on Thursday in the 200m in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner was able to automatically qualify for the final with a second place finish in her semifinal heat, finishing behind only Jamaican sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

C.J. Stroud on preseason watch list for Davey O’Brien Award

The Dublin-native has had a breakout 2022 as she concluded her college career at Kentucky with an NCAA championship in the 200m and followed that up by winning the U.S. title in the event.

The field for the 200m final is star-studded as Steiner will try to become the first American to win the event at Worlds since 2009. The race is scheduled for 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Runners in the final include:

Note: All accolades pertain to 200m races

Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland – 2019 Worlds bronze medalist)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica – 2x Olympic champion)

Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain – 2019 World champion)

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica – 21.55 personal best)

Tamara Clark (USA – 2022 American silver medalist)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica – 2013 World champion)

Aminatou Seyni (Niger – 21.98 personal best)

Abby Steiner (USA – 2022 American champion)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin native Abby Steiner takes fifth place in 200m final

EUGENE, Oregon (WCMH) — Dublin native Abby Steiner has finished fifth in the 200-meter dash final at the 2022 World Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The former Dublin Coffman track star followed her NCAA and U.S. titles in the event with a 22.26-second finish on Thursday, missing her personal best of 21.77 by about half of a second.
EUGENE, OR
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy