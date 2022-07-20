COVID Positive Testing Rate in Polk Climbs to 23%

Barbara Meadows Brown Blue, 82, passed away at home with her daughter by her side in Lakeland on Monday, July 18, 2022. Barbara was born in Auburndale, Florida on April 30, 1940, and lived in Lakeland the majority of her life. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1958. She worked full time while earning her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of South Florida in 1974 and earned her Master of Education in 1978. She began her teaching career at Kathleen Junior High; then was on the original teaching staff of Lake Gibson Junior High where she went on to become an assistant principal. She then moved to Southwest Middle School as Assistant Principal until she retired. After retirement she continued to assist beginning teachers at several schools.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO