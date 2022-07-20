ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

COVID Positive Testing Rate in Polk Climbs to 23%

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 4 days ago

The proportion of people in Polk County whose COVID-19 tests turn out positive is nearly one in...

www.lkldnow.com

Related
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Health Dept monitoring Monkey Pox outbreak

Pasco County, Fla - The West Central Florida County Health Departments are responding to and monitoring the monkeypox outbreak. There are cases of monkeypox in at least 43 states and Washington DC. To date, there have been no monkeypox-related deaths outside of endemic countries. The risk of monkeypox to the...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

City of Lakeland News and Events

Summit Parking GarageOpen To Public at NightBeginning Monday, August 8th the general public will have access to 150 covered parking spaces located on the first two levels of the Summit Building’s parking garage. The Parking Agreement specifies that no less than 150 non-exclusive parking spaces will be available as free public parking from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

'This is not gone': COVID-19 cases on the rise across Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. - The number of COVID-19 cases in Florida is on the rise. According to the Florida Department of Health, one out of five people being tested in Florida is positive for COVID-19. In Polk County, it is closer to one out of four. "That means transmission is very...
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Publix heiress donated $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
LAKELAND, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Video: NAACP Candidate Forum – Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, Florida House District 50

Jennifer Canady and Phillip Walker, Republican candidates for Florida House of Representatives District 50, which includes most of Lakeland, agreed more than they disagreed tonight in a forum at The Well, a midtown business and cultural center. The forum was hosted by the NAACP Lakeland Branch. The race is on the Aug. 23 ballot and all voters in the district (see a map here) can vote regardless of party registration because there is no Democratic candidate in the race. Here is LkldNow’s live video stream from the event:
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Barbara Meadows Brown Blue, 82

Barbara Meadows Brown Blue, 82, passed away at home with her daughter by her side in Lakeland on Monday, July 18, 2022. Barbara was born in Auburndale, Florida on April 30, 1940, and lived in Lakeland the majority of her life. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1958. She worked full time while earning her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of South Florida in 1974 and earned her Master of Education in 1978. She began her teaching career at Kathleen Junior High; then was on the original teaching staff of Lake Gibson Junior High where she went on to become an assistant principal. She then moved to Southwest Middle School as Assistant Principal until she retired. After retirement she continued to assist beginning teachers at several schools.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

New Polk K9 named after girl who lost life to cancer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would name its newest K9 member after a very special 9-year-old girl who touched the hearts of Sheriff Grady Judd and other members of the sheriff’s office. Deputies said 9-year-old Tinley was in the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
LkldNow

Concrete Barriers May Stay on South Florida Avenue Another Five Years

The low concrete barriers on both sides of South Florida Avenue in Dixieland may remain in place for another five years, The Ledger reports. Even if city and state officials decide on a new lane configuration for the one-mile stretch of road this summer, it will probably take five years for funding, design and construction of the roadway and sidewalks, Lakeland Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby told city commissioners on Monday. Mayor Bill Mutz asked him to see if anything can be done to shorten the timeline.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
