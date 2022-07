Combing the rocky shoreline of northern Lake Huron, my son plucked a faded white shell from wave-smoothed pebbles. He was excited with his find, but I was not. The shell belonged to a quagga mussel and no matter what body of water you find yourself on this summer, these are not the shells you want your kids collecting. We’re on vacation at my family’s cabin and, although 1,800 miles separate Kalispell and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the threat of aquatic invasive species (AIS) isn’t limited to the Great Lakes.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO