Volkswagen got the rights to the Scout name (from the original International Harvester Scout off-roader) when it bought Navistar and it plans to use it for a new line of rugged electric vehicles designed specifically for America. The automaker will first launch a pickup and an SUV under the new brand, taking on Rivian, Ford and General Motors (all of which already have or will soon launch similar models) in the hopes of becoming a major player in this potentially huge segment.

