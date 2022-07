ROTONDA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and deputies had their hands full when called to remove an alligator from a home in Charlotte County. The owner of a home at Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda called the sheriff's office around 1 a.m. after finding a gator underneath their jeep. Florida Fish and Wildlife were also called to assist.

