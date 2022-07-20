Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant tour

With the help of Missouri Department of Conservation Corp. Alan Lamb and his K-9 partner Tex, Sikeston DPS was able to find a gun wanted in a shots fired call. On July 1 at 3:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Osage Street and Westgate in Sikeston for a report of shots fired. As officers arrived in the area, they observed two individuals standing at the intersection of Westgate and Osage. One of the individuals took off running from the area to Alabama Street and fled from the police into the cemetery. Other officers on scene observed the fleeing subject to have a firearm in his hand as he entered the cemetery and ran into the wooded tree line. Officers identified the subject as Brenden Foreman, of Sikeston. Officers then established a perimeter to the wooded area and were able to apprehend Foreman there. The search continued for about three hours while attempting to locate the firearm in the thickly wooded area. On July 2, Lamb and Tex were asked to assist with locating the firearm Foreman was in possession of prior to him being apprehended. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO