ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant tour

kzimksim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow (July 21st), the Jackson Wastewater Treatment Plant is hosting two tours. You...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

Wastewater tests show COVID-19 increase

Tests of wastewater facilities in Cape Girardeau, Perryville and Sikeston show the highest amount of COVID-19 detected in the area in months. Since July 2020, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has been working in collaboration with the state Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri on The Sewershed Surveillance Project. The program coordinates with local agencies to test wastewater facilities for COVID-19 viral loads across the state. The program enables scientists to detect COVID-19 in populations without needing clinical tests and is able to detect COVID-19 even in asymptomatic cases. Tests are conducted weekly and viral load is determined based on the exponentially weighted average (EWMA) of the number of viral marker copies per day, due to viral shedding that occurs for up to 30 days after infection in human waste. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Body found in Black River in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A body was found in Black River in Poplar Bluff Saturday around 4 p.m. by kayakers. Coroner Jim Akers said the body appears to have been in the water for two to three days. Due to the condition of the body, photographs and finger prints...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Human remains found in Madison County, Mo.

Delays in shipping may be the reason your furniture delivery isn't on time. Human remains have been identified as the missing man out of Creve Coeur, Mo. Missouri response to drought threat, impact on farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Parson signed an executive order to help speed up...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MO
mymoinfo.com

Remains of Missing Man Discovered Thursday in Madison County

(Madison County) Human remains found yesterday (thursday) in Madison County have been identified as that of Timothy Dees of Creve Couer. The 25-year old had been missing since February 28th with his last appearance in Fredericktown, where his family lives. Dees’ remains were discovered on private property according to the...
MADISON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

New details emerge on IDOT worker killed earlier this week

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -We’re learning more today about a bizarre murder case out of Jackson County. Alexis Stallman, of Herrin, Ill. is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a construction site in Murphysboro where he worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Currently, she’s being held...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KIX 105.7

Looking For Peace And Quiet? Plan A Visit To These 10 Remote Missouri Towns

Southwest Airlines had a slogan - Wanna get away? All of us have had times in our lives when I am sure we wanted to do just that. We want to leave where we are, and perhaps secure some solitude. Thankfully, Missouri has a lot of towns that you may not be familiar with, that will give you some peace and quiet that you may want to visit sometime. I will share some info on 10 of them for you.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

One killed in Murphysboro traffic accident

A man was killed Wednesday in a traffic crash near Murphysboro, IL. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:50 a.m., I-DOT employee Edward Stallman was involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road. Authorities say although that area is currently a construction zone, they do not believe that the road work or lane closures factored into the crash. A Good Samaritan performed CPR at the scene, but Stallman was pronounced dead at the hospital.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do
kzimksim.com

Firearm located with help of MDC agent and K9

With the help of Missouri Department of Conservation Corp. Alan Lamb and his K-9 partner Tex, Sikeston DPS was able to find a gun wanted in a shots fired call. On July 1 at 3:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Osage Street and Westgate in Sikeston for a report of shots fired. As officers arrived in the area, they observed two individuals standing at the intersection of Westgate and Osage. One of the individuals took off running from the area to Alabama Street and fled from the police into the cemetery. Other officers on scene observed the fleeing subject to have a firearm in his hand as he entered the cemetery and ran into the wooded tree line. Officers identified the subject as Brenden Foreman, of Sikeston. Officers then established a perimeter to the wooded area and were able to apprehend Foreman there. The search continued for about three hours while attempting to locate the firearm in the thickly wooded area. On July 2, Lamb and Tex were asked to assist with locating the firearm Foreman was in possession of prior to him being apprehended. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Southern IL crash death now being treated as homicide

What was originally considered a fatality in a highway crash is now being treated as a homicide in southern Illinois. The Jackson County states attorney said Thursday that Illinois Department of Transportation worker Edward A. Stallman was involved in a crash at a work zone site Wednesday morning at Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic stop leads to drug citation for Paducah man

A Paducah man received a citation for drugs following a Friday afternoon traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said they conducted a traffic stop on McGuire Ave. on a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Dennis Park of Paducah. A deputy said he smelled an odor of illegal drugs coming from...
PADUCAH, KY
tncontentexchange.com

Three Farmington pound pups seek loving homes

Three dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Male mixed breed dog is approximately a year old. This handsome boy was picked up on Progress Drive. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly. Male...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Shots-fired call under investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of gunfire had multiple people calling Cape Girardeau Police on Thursday afternoon, July 21. The reports of shots fired came in shortly after 2:45 p.m. from the 600 block of North Fountain Street. Police said no one witnessed the shooting, but one vehicle...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

IDOT worker killed in crash at work zone in Murphysboro

The Paducah Police Department arrested an inmate they say has been on the run since early April 2022. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will address the drought across the state on Thursday afternoon. Colt World Series returns to Rent One Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Rachel Stroud, with the Colt...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
kzimksim.com

ISP investigation in-custody death at Pulaski County Jail

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14, 2022, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old woman, of St. Louis, Missouri unresponsive in her jail cell. The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a hospital located in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. On July 18, 2022, the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is pending and the cause of death is unknown at this time. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. The investigation is on-going and no additional information is being released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

2 killed in crash in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two Carterville men died in a crash in Williamson County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, Charles M. Hedges, 70, of Carterville was driving a 2012 white Isuzu truck northbound on Route 37 just south of Kellville Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 white Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Darwin E. Titzer, 62, from Mill Shoals. Then, Hedges’ truck hit the front of a 1985 blue International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Monty D. Millenbine, 65, of Mill Shoals. Millenbine’s truck left the road and overturned. It happened about 9:14 a.m. on July 20.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Suspects identified in Bollinger Co. homicide

Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major impacts on your vehicle. Campers turning into Homes on Wheels. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Living in a home that also moves...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy