2nd person wanted in Asheville homicide arrested

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville man has been arrested following a pursuit through a rural part of the county on Wednesday. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a call on July 20 about a "suspicious vehicle doing damage to private property in the area of Bearwallow Mountain Road in the Edneyville Community," according to a press release. When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials say the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO