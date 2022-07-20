2nd person wanted in Asheville homicide arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night. Police said they responded to Lee Garden Lane around 11:09 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Hakimye Chavares Bethea was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Buncombe...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man late Friday night. Police were called to reports of a person with a gunshot wound on Lee Garden Lane around 11 p.m. The victim, 20-year-old Hakimye Bethea, was shot several times and died...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting Friday night near downtown Asheville that left one person dead. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says patrol officers responded to Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane at 11:09 p.m. on July 22 in regards to reports of a gunshot wound.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say 17 people were arrested over a 72-hour period in a multi-agency investigative operation. Twelve trafficking charges were issued during the roundup, aimed at dismantling drug trafficking in Haywood County. The operation was a joint effort from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesville...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is investigating an assault on a resident in the Montford neighborhood in broad daylight. A police report shows the assault happened Wednesday, July 20 at the victim's home on Pearson Drive. A neighbor confirmed the male victim was hospitalized due to a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following a week-long jury trial, a 43-year-old Buncombe County man will be spending approximately eight and a half years behind bars for his involvement in a deadly 2019 shooting. Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced that Khalid Sharif Walker was found guilty of...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are conducting a shooting investigation near a Greenville County apartment complex. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the outside of Boulder Creek Apartments, located on Furman Hall Road, around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they said...
PICKENS COUNTY (WSPA) – A person was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting in Pickens. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:38 a.m. The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, a man exited the residence, approached deputies and was placed into investigative detention. Deputies entered […]
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who escaped custody. The teenager is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, white, 150 pounds, with blond hair. He escaped custody on July 22, around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered, button down shirt, a white undershirt, and leg shackles.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville man has been arrested following a pursuit through a rural part of the county on Wednesday. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a call on July 20 about a "suspicious vehicle doing damage to private property in the area of Bearwallow Mountain Road in the Edneyville Community," according to a press release. When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials say the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an accident after a car hit a utility pole last night. Police say it happened just before midnight on Haywood Road near general insurance services. Police say the driver had minor injuries and refused medical treatment. They also say they are investigating suspected alcohol use by the driver.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A death investigation is underway in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Allgood Bridge Road shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, the Sheriff's Office said a man came out of the home and approached deputies. Deputies said the man was placed into investigative detention.
HAYWOOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County authorities worked together to charge 17 people in a 72-hour period on multiple charges, some including drug trafficking. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office, Waynesville Police Department, Canton Police Department and the Maggie Valley Police Department joined forces in the investigations. Haywood County...
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking ring in Burke and Caldwell counties, deputies said Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 19, Caldwell County deputies stopped and arrested Eric Dale Jones and Roy Sheldon Morris as they were driving through Sawmills, North Carolina. Narcotic agents saw them at a known meth dealers house in Burke County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Haywood County say a multi-agency operation led to 12 people being charged with drug trafficking. The agencies included The Haywood County Sheriff's Office, the Waynesville Police Department, the Canton Police Department and the Maggie Valley Police Department. Over 17 people in total were...
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been one month since a 20-year-old man with autism went missing from the Asheville area. Gabe Focaracci was last seen on June 24, leaving his West Asheville home. On July 12, a tip led to the discovery of his car, a 2004 Toyota Solar, in a remote area on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County.
A North Carolina man is in custody after being charged in multiple bank robberies in three different states, including one earlier this month here in the Upstate. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says, 42 year old Christopher Jason McNeil of Raleigh , NC has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia. He's charged with robbing the Wells Fargo location on Woodruff Road in Greenville, July 11th. Investigators say, McNeil handed the teller a note and demanded money.
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — One person was hospitalized on Friday after a shooting took place in Brevard. Brevard Police Chief Thomas Jordan tells News 13 the department received a call around 5:16 p.m. on July 22 about multiple shots being fired near the 400 block of Hillview Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Comments / 1