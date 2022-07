We got what we expected last week, as the consumer price index and producer price index came in again at levels not seen in 40 years. One thing that is almost a certainty now is that things could get much worse before they get better. Next week, the Federal Reserve will meet and another 75-basis-point increase will be announced. Fortunately, it looks like the 1% increase that was being tossed around is off the table. While rates are still low on a historical basis, the reality is that rising rates combined with inflation are slowing the economy.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO