GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been taken into custody after a Saturday afternoon standoff in southwest Grand Rapids. Officers were called to the area of Butterworth Street and Indiana Avenue SW around 1:15 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department activity log. An officer at the scene said they were called there for a domestic issue. A suspect had barricaded himself in the house.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO