ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GM South Korea Halts Production At Two Plants On Supply Crunch: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgASw_0gm3yG8B00
  • General Motors Co's GM South Korea unit has halted production at its two factories in the country, Reuters reported.
  • The company took the decision after one of its suppliers refused to supply auto parts.
  • The supplier, ERAE AMS, which makes automotive generators, calipers, and brake parts, has been demanding a price rise for its parts supplied to GM's Korea factories.
  • "GM Korea plans to continue having discussions with ERAE AMS to resolve the issues," the report cited GM Korea.
  • GM Korea's Changwon and No. 2 Bupyeong plants, with a combined annual production capacity of about 70,000 vehicles, accounted for about 30% of GM Korea's total annual production capacity last year.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $34.20 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Ford Stock Is Racing Higher Today

Ford Motor Co F shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced multiple updates relating to its electric vehicle plans. Ford and Rio Tinto announced that the companies intend to jointly develop more sustainable and secure supply chains for battery and low-carbon materials to be used in Ford vehicles. As part of the partnership, Rio Tinto will supply Ford with materials including lithium, low-carbon aluminum and copper.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla's Relief Rally, Volkswagen's Diess Springs In Surprise, Lucid Beefs Up Management Team, Faraday Future Stalls And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories

Electric vehicle stocks closed mostly higher in the week ending July 22, thanks to a strong earnings report from market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA. Some stocks reacted to company-specific developments, while shares of Chinese EV makers, closed uniformly lower. Here are the key events that happened in the EV space...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Korea#Reuters#S Korea#Vehicles#General Motors Co#Changwon#Price Action
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Price Did Tesla Sell Its Bitcoin At?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shook the crypto markets yet again when it announced in its quarterly earnings report that it had sold $936 million worth of its Bitcoin holdings. This constitutes about 75% of its holdings in the cryptocurrency, leaving about $200 million of Bitcoin in Tesla’s coffers. But what price did Tesla manage to sell its Bitcoin for? Keep reading to find out!
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy