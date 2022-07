MURPHYSBORO - What was originally released as information regarding a vehicle accident is now being treated as a homicide investigation in Jackson County. According to a Thursday news release from the State's Attorney's Office, Edward A. Stallman, an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) worker, was involved in a crash at a work zone site around 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro.

MURPHYSBORO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO