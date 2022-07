I would like to voice my support for Winn Webb, who is running for Citrus County Commissioner District 4, where he resides. Mr. Webb is a lifelong resident of Citrus County. He grew up in Floral City, then went on proudly serve in the United States Navy. After receiving an honorable discharge, Mr. Webb returned to Citrus County to serve as a Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy until he retired. I met Mr. Webb during the 2008 Primary Election when he was running for county commissioner. I was very much impressed with his agenda and good ideas he was proposing for Citrus County.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO