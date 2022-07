The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is seeking applications for grants that will benefit the youth of Tioga County, N.Y. These grants will be awarded from the Floyd Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The 2022 amount available to grant is $21,650. This is open to governmental or non-profit organizations that benefit the youth of Tioga County, N.Y.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO