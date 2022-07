Monday morning, July 25, 2022, the Big Stone County Highway Dept. will be closing County Hwy #6 east of Clinton, MN, for a culvert replacement at Lake Eli. Barricades will be placed just east of 5th St and 720th Ave until completion of the project. “Road Closed to Thru Traffic” signs will be placed at County Hwy #21 and County Road #65. The culvert replacement is expected to occur on Monday and Tuesday with asphalt replacement on Wednesday. County Hwy #6 is not expected to reopen until later Wednesday.

CLINTON, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO