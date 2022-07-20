ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Omnicom Group Is Trading Higher, Also Check Out Some Other Big Gainers In Wednesday's Pre-Market

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 6.8% to $215.51 in pre-market trading. Netflix posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter.
  • WeTrade Group Inc. WETG rose 6.7% to $21.50 in pre-market trading. WeTrade Group shares jumped around 28% on Tuesday after the company announced uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 6.5% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million, beating the consensus of $20.02 million. Separately, the company announced that it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. OMC rose 5.9% to $71.41 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU rose 3% to $92.56 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Netflix, which announced better-than-expected subscriber numbers.
  • The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 2.3% to $101.88 in pre-market trading in sympathy with peer company Netflix, which announced better-than-expected earnings results and subscriber numbers.

