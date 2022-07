Every time a bullish market commentator says things are fine, you can almost count on the market going into a tailspin. The stark reality is we are stuck in a trading range that is printing lower highs and lower lows, and that is typical in a bear market. In addition, with the Federal Reserve locked in on raising interest rates 75 basis points this month before taking a break until September, the market downtrend is likely to stay in place the rest of 2022 and into next year as well.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO