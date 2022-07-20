ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Keurig Dr Pepper And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Awck0_0gm3wUkB00

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Comtech Telecommunications

  • The Trade: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL Director Lisa Lesavoy acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $102.2 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 7% over the past month.
  • What Comtech Telecommunications Does: Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of advanced communications solutions.

Herc Holdings

  • The Trade: Herc Holdings Inc. HRI SVP and CFO Mark Irion acquired a total of 375.58 shares at an average price of $130.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $49.18 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Keybanc recently maintained Herc Hldgs with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $155 to $130.
  • What Herc Holdings Does: Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Keurig Dr Pepper

  • The Trade: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP Chief Supply Chain Officer Anthony Maurice Milikin bought a total of 12,979 shares at an average price of $36.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $471.92 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Keurig Dr Pepper said, effective July 29, George Lagoudakis, has been appointed to interim role of KDP CFO.
  • What Keurig Dr Pepper Does: Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third-largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Cmtl#Herc Holdings Inc#Hri Svp#Cfo#Keybanc#Hertz Global
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in a Bear Market

Both of these stocks have proved themselves capable of raising their payouts over the long run. Abbott Laboratories is a healthcare conglomerate that hasn't missed a dividend payment in nearly a century. With leading positions in markets for consumer healthcare goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson's diversified business...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

The Dow Jones is comprised of 30 profitable, diverse, and multinational businesses. At the moment, two of its 30 components stand out for all the right reasons. Meanwhile, another time-tested Dow stock is facing a multitude of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan

Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy