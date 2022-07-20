Keurig Dr Pepper And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Comtech Telecommunications

The Trade: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL Director Lisa Lesavoy acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.22. To acquire these shares, it cost around $102.2 thousand.

What's Happening: The company's stock gained around 7% over the past month.

The company’s stock gained around 7% over the past month. What Comtech Telecommunications Does: Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of advanced communications solutions.

Herc Holdings

The Trade: Herc Holdings Inc. HRI SVP and CFO Mark Irion acquired a total of 375.58 shares at an average price of $130.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $49.18 thousand.

What's Happening: Keybanc recently maintained Herc Hldgs with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $155 to $130.

Keybanc recently maintained Herc Hldgs with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $155 to $130. What Herc Holdings Does: Herc Holdings is an equipment rental company that was spun out of Hertz Global in 2016.

Keurig Dr Pepper