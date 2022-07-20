Elon Musk Says This Is One Of Tesla Model X SUV's Best Features

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA electric vehicles are in great demand despite their pricier nature. CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday flagged a feature as one of the best in the company's Model X electric SUV.

Tesla on its Twitter handle shared YouTuber Ryan Cowen's video where he was seen demonstrating the hands-off provision for accessing a Model X vehicle. In the video, the YouTuber is walking toward the vehicle with his hand locked behind his head. He suggests that by simply having the car's key in his pockets, the car automatically unlocks and opens the door using a bunch of sensors. When he puts his foot on the brake, the door closes.

Tesla captioned the video as "Model X auto-presenting doors."

Musk quote-tweeted Tesla's tweet and said it is "one of the best features of Model X."

Tesla now sells two variants of the SUV — the Model X and the Model X Plaid. The Model X Plaid has an EPA range of 333 miles, a peak power of 1,020 horsepower, and a drag coefficient as low as 0.24 Cd. The Model X Plaid is priced at $130,590, including potential gas savings and incentives. The base model — the Model X, is cheaper at $112,590. Lead times are longer, with the company stating that an order placed now would be fulfilled by April-July 2023.