RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Texas man has been identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in a three-vehicle crash July 14 in Summerset. Gary Holcombe, 66 of Katy, Texas, was riding a Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide westbound on Interstate 90 when he slowed to avoid a large box that had fallen off a pickup driven by Shane Devine, 49, Piedmont. Holcombe was thrown from his trike when another pickup, driven by 64-year-old Anthony Schulz of Wall, rear-ended him.

SUMMERSET, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO