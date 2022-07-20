ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Stark Real Estate Tax Bill Due on Wednesday

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 4 days ago

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your Stark County second half property tax...

www.whbc.com

scriptype.com

Residents to contend with bridge closure/detour

A closure of East Edgerton Road between Broadview Road and Barr Road went into effect June 20, as the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission plans to replace bridge decking along the roadway that crosses over the turnpike. The city of Broadview Heights is also repaving the stretch of road during the closure.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
reminderville.com

July 25: Mosquito spraying will begin at 8:30pm

Summit County Public Health will be doing mosquito spraying on Monday, July 25 in Reminderville and northeast Twinsburg. The evening mosquito control application will begin at 8:30pm and continue until completed. In the event of bad weather, the spray schedule may be modified. If you have questions, please visit the website below or call 330-926-5669.
REMINDERVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron businesses call protests, unrest an ‘obstacle’ for sales

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many downtown Akron businesses have found themselves working to overcome yet another obstacle in the fallout of the police-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker that has impacted their ability to meet their minimum sales requirements. In at least the past four years business owners say there...
AKRON, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
#Real Estate Tax#Tax Bill
wtuz.com

Upcoming Work in Strasburg to County Line

Mary Alice Reporting – Resurfacing will happen in the Village of Strasburg and up to the Stark County line and flaggers will direct traffic. The work starts on US 250, at the I-77 on/off ramp for Strasburg, and continues through the village. Repaving will then continue at the y-split onto route 21 and where 250 merges with SR 93. Crews will also be on 212 (Dolphin Street), at the county line from the Beach City Airport to Parrot Rd NW.
STRASBURG, OH
thingstodopost.org

The 9 best hotels in North Canton, United States

Discover the best hotels in North Canton, Ohio including Embassy Suites by Hilton Akron Canton Airport, Best Western Plus North Canton Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott Canton, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Canton, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham North Canton, Best Western Plus North Canton Inn & Suites, M Star Hotel North Canton - Hall of Fame, Rodeway Inn, Poggio Amorelli Bed and Breakfast.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cleveland.com

Monster trucks, tractor pulls among entertainment at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio – From agriculture to animals to food to entertainment—the Summit County Fair has something for everyone this year. The fair is scheduled for July 26-31 at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd., Tallmadge. The six-day fair is put on by the Summit County Agricultural Society, as it has been since 1850. This year’s fair theme is “A Week of Fairadise.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Another Guilty Plea Entered in Stark Federal Gambling Probe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Cases, Hospitalizations Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus in Ohio is now over a thousand, at 1167. The Ohio Hospital Association says hospitals continue to work with other facilities in their zones. Also, the zones around the state are communicating too,...
STARK COUNTY, OH

