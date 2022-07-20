ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, VT

Norm Etkind: When thinking about alternative fuels, don’t forget wood

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvPcG_0gm3viBg00

This commentary is by Norm Etkind, a resident of Woodbury. He worked in the energy field and has certifications from the Association of Energy Engineers in energy management, sustainable development, building commissioning and energy auditing.

I heard a radio ad recently that said you can heat your house using solar electricity and heat pumps. Consider: There is little available sun in the winter and, as the temperature drops, it reduces the amount of heat that heat pumps can efficiently extract from the outside air.

All told, you will not be heating your house with air source heat pumps powered by solar electricity to any appreciable extent.

As Vermont wrestles with how to meet the challenge of climate change, it is important to understand the underlying science and technologies we may choose to use. This is difficult, with so many interested parties promoting their agendas. The information dispensed is often driven by altruism, honest misunderstanding, capitalism and, of course, politics.

Don’t get me wrong. Solar electricity is a technological marvel — the panels sit in the sun and, with no moving parts, generate high-quality electricity. Similarly, cold-climate heat pumps are a significant improvement in that technology. Many people can and do enjoy using them for heat and air conditioning.

To explain further: In winter, the days are short, the sun angle is low, the solar panels are often covered with snow, and there are a lot of cloudy days. The amount of available sunshine for generating electricity is diminished.

On the other side of the equation, heat pumps work very efficiently at cool temperatures. However, because they literally extract heat from the air, when there is less heat available, they need to work harder. When it’s cold enough, they stop working entirely. Along the way, at low temperatures, they are no more efficient than electric baseboard or plug-in heaters.

Large-scale use of air source heat pumps will create huge issues with peak electrical demand during winter evenings when electrical demand is highest and no solar contribution is available.

I heard Liz Miller’s testimony on behalf of Green Mountain Power recently. She said that Green Mountain Power can supply power to an additional 200,000 heat-pump-heated homes. “It’s what we do,” she said. Yes, it is what they do. They are happy to install many millions of dollars’ worth of line upgrades, new service drops and new transformers. In addition, they can install many additional millions of dollars’ worth of batteries and mechanisms to help manage the peak loads that heat pumps will generate. Green Mountain Power is allowed a guaranteed profit from that work. All of its ratepayers will pick up the tab.

Because you can’t heat your house to any appreciable extent with solar electricity in the winter, and because heating demand will exceed local sources of electricity when coldest, you will be heating your building primarily using electrical grid power for your heat pumps. During cold days, the grid will get constrained due to both the increased demand from heat pumps and increased demand needed to charge electric vehicles that utilize electric heaters. The ISO-New England-supplied grid electricity, during periods of heavy winter use, is comprised mainly of nuclear and fossil fuel sources.

A great way to ameliorate this problem in Vermont is by using available wood fuels, either to supplement heat pumps during cold weather or to heat entirely with this renewable, locally sourced fuel. In similar fashion to heat pumps, there have been dramatic improvements in the efficiency of modern chip, pellet and cordwood burning appliances, along with a large reduction in particulate matter and other pollutants.

This is another area where disinformation and a lack of understanding combine to affect the narrative. In Vermont, our forests have a continuous cycle of trees absorbing carbon dioxide and then releasing them through decay upon dying or through providing needed heat for our buildings as well as for forest products.

The carbon cycle and sustainable forest management are difficult to understand and can be counterintuitive at times. The current edition of the locally available Green Energy Times has an excellent explanation of how this works in the article “Securing Northeast Forest Carbon: Part 1.” The article explains how a sustainably managed forest removes significantly more CO2 from the atmosphere than an old-growth forest while providing a steady stream of wood products.

In summary, the use of photovoltaics and heat pumps are two ways people will choose to reduce their greenhouse gas generation. The use of woody biomass fuels is another. They also complement each other well.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

AllEarth Renewables announces DIY Solar Kits

ALLEARTH RENEWABLES' NEWEST PRODUCT LINE: DO-IT-YOURSELF SOLAR KITS. (Williston,VT, July 20, 2022) -- AllEarth Renewables is excited to announce its latest offering in solar energy solutions: DIY Solar Kits. AllEarth has bundled the components for a 12-panel fixed ground mount system into a kit that allows makers and doers to construct their own solar array.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Soaring hotel prices coincide with peak Vt. tourism season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tourism has bounced back from the pandemic but the infrastructure to support the visitor industry has not. Many visitors say it’s nearly impossible to find hotels in the Burlington area that don’t break the bank. “There were no other hotels near the area to...
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Sugar maker fined for wetlands violations

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has fined a maple sugar operation for several violations of wetlands regulations. In 2018 and 2019 Forest Farmers LLC constructed a sugarhouse and wastewater disposal system on its property in Marshfield. The agency says the construction involved tree cutting and fill work that affected...
MARSHFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbury, VT
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
Local
Vermont Business
WCAX

Scott announces $48M allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and several broadband leaders gathered in East Montpelier Friday to announce an additional $48 million in broadband construction grant awards. Organizers say the goal is to construct the backbone networks that will pave the way for statewide fast service. This additional...
EAST MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Milton committee proposes new uses for lakeside town garage

Cathy LaClair lives at the end of a street in Milton along Arrowhead Mountain Lake. She said people frequently pull into her driveway looking for a place to access the water. Most places to safely enter the lake, which straddles the border of Milton and Georgia, are on private land, she said at a Selectboard meeting this week. LaClair thinks the town needs better public access for boats, which might encourage more people to visit.
MILTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Photovoltaics
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, July 23

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do for Saturday, July 23, 2022. If you’re looking to get outside today is day two of the Lamoille County Field Days. The event is hosted at the Field Days Fairgrounds in Johnson. Folks in attendance can...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
VTDigger

Burlington workers and residents battle the heat

BURLINGTON — Blanchard Beach was nearly empty. The parking lots near North Beach, usually packed with cars on a summer day, were empty. A few people were at Waterfront Park, holding ice cream cones that melted faster than they could be eaten, but the park was like a ghost town compared to its usual bustling summer energy.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

East Middlebury grows everything including great chefs

50-Year Inn Head Chef and Incoming Head Chef Grew Up Next Door. Vermont Business Magazine East Middlebury, in Addison County, has long been known as the “land of milk and honey” and is one of Vermont’s most verdant agricultural areas. So it is not surprising that chefs grow here too. The Waybury Inn has been a dining and lodging landmark in the town for over 200 years.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
compassvermont.com

Middlebury Issues Poison Wild Parsnip Advisory

The town of Middlebury issued the following advisory regarding wild (poison) parsnip plants. This advisory is important to all Vermonters as the plant is prolific throughout the state. The growth and spread of poison parsnip has exploded this summer. This is an invasive species that originates from Europe and Asia....
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy