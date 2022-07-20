ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Delta flight from Atlanta blows tires at Los Angeles landing

By The Associated Press
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew two tires Tuesday while landing at Los Angeles International Airport but nobody on board was hurt, although two runways at the busy airport were...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Delta Air Lines flight blows 2 tires during landing at LAX

On Tuesday, a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew at least two tires when it landed at Los Angeles International Airport, leaving both the plane and its passengers temporarily stranded on the tarmac. The incident, which happened just before 1:15 p.m., also forced the temporary shutdown of two runways at one of the nation's busiest airports. LAX's Victoria Spilabotte said that the pilot reported a mechanical issue. Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene as a precaution, but no injuries have been reported. Passengers aboard the plane departed on the runway and were bussed to the terminal. In a photo taken by a passenger on the runway, two of the planes tires were visibly shredded.  According to Spilabotte, the runways on the north side of the airport were both reopened later, after passengers were taken off and the plane was towed off the runway. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Plane Crashes Near Lifeguard Competition; Pilot Rescued

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California's popular Huntington Beach. Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division around...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC News

Women who've tried 'herbal abortions' urge others not to follow their lead

When Julie James learned she was pregnant in 1989, she concocted a mixture of herbs in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy. Abortion was legal and accessible, but James was an herbalist — she’d studied at the California School of Herbal Studies and her job was to use plants as alternative health treatments for patients. So her curiosity prompted her to try herbs instead. But the method made her sick and didn’t end the pregnancy, she said, so she ultimately got a medical abortion.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Delta Air Lines
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy