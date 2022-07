The Gassville City Council met Tuesday evening in regular session with one member absent. Mayor Jeff Braim has the report. An update was also given on the Federal Compliance Audit for expenses exceeding $750,000 in 2021, the audit is expected to be completed and returned by the end of the month. A 2021 legislative audit will also be completed in the next few weeks.

GASSVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO