For over a decade, Adolfo Aris Cabrera has worked at The Grill at Quail Creek, a restaurant in a 55 and older retirement community in the quiet town of Green Valley, Arizona. On July 26, the executive chef is being inducted into the American Academy of Chefs, an honor bestowed on only a select few chefs in the country, most of whom work at well-known restaurants in large cities. ...

GREEN VALLEY, AZ ・ 30 MINUTES AGO