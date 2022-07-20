ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: have you cut your streaming service subscription?

By Guardian community team
 4 days ago
A person using a streaming service Photograph: Glenn Carstens-Peters for Unsplash

As streaming giant Netflix has reported its second straight quarterly drop in subscriber growth, and lost one million subscribers in the second quarter of this year, we’re interested to hear why people are ditching their streaming service subscriptions, and what would motivate them to take out another subscription in future.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Policy#Personal Data#Photograph
