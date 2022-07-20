First shipment of Nissan Ariya electric crossovers hits UK shores
The first shipment of Nissan Ariyas has landed at the Port of Tyne in the United Kingdom over the weekend, signalling the imminent start of UK deliveries for the long-overdue electric crossover. Nissan says the next step for the Ariya EVs that have arrived in the UK will be...
Car enthusiasts are a strange bunch. By strange, we mean creative (and also strange) but if you're reading this, you already know that. Consider estates, traditional family vehicles that shouldn't flame an enthusiast's heart but yet, they do. And for reasons we can't explain, having a big engine isn't enough. Manual-swapping a beefy estate makes no sense from a performance perspective, but that's why it's brilliant.
Another juicy morsel of information that came out of Tesla's Q2 2022 earnings conference call was related to the automaker's seat belt safety feature, which CEO Elon Musk said is enhanced by Tesla Vision. When Tesla first announced its new camera and AI-based vision-only advanced driver-assist systems, many were sceptical....
The new six-speed manual model of the six-cylinder-powered Toyota Supra gets a Matte White Edition that's exclusive to the Japanese market. To make this vehicle extra special, the automaker is producing just 50 of them, and they're available by lottery. The special model wears the colour Matte Avalanche White Metallic....
It’s been about 18 months since Alpine announced that it would become an EV-only brand later this decade. We know the company plans to expand its lineup to include a crossover and a hatchback, but both are still a few years away from production. For now, Alpine offers the A110, but a new prototype provides a glance at the brand’s electrified future.
Electric vehicles are too expensive to purchase – this is something a very large portion of the drivers around the world usually say in discussions regarding the advantages and disadvantages of battery-powered vehicles. To a certain extent, this statement is fair, though the matter is very complex and it’s virtually impossible to be generalised that easily. However, if you live in Europe, there’s now a new and very affordable way to enter the personal electric mobility.
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with U.S. and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions. “The message is the Chinese military, in the air and at sea, have become significantly more and noticeably more aggressive in this particular region,” said Milley, who recently asked his staff to compile details about interactions between China and the U.S. and others in the region. His comments came as the U.S. redoubles efforts to strengthen its relationships with Pacific nations as a counterbalance to China, which is trying to expand its presence and influence in the region. The Biden administration considers China its “pacing threat” and America’s primary long-term security challenge.
The BMW M2 won’t debut until this October, but BMW has been eager for people to drive it. We took it for a spin last month, and so did others. A new Daniel Abt YouTube video shows the high-performance coupe blasting down the German Autobahn at a blistering 181 miles per hour.
When planning your next road trip or camping adventure, consider bringing along a portable generator. If you only need to charge small devices such as smartphones and flashlights, a small portable power station may do the job. However, the best portable generators offer more wattage and faster charging. You’ll need...
The predecessor of the Alpina B8, which is currently one of the most expensive saloons to wear a BMW or Alpina badge, was the B6. Sold as a performance-oriented version of the BMW 6 Series (F12), it was a large four-door coupe-saloon with a stylish exterior and a powerful 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. But back in the early 1990s, Alpina had a very different car wearing the same name.
Anyone who's had the misfortune of being caught in a flood or a sinking vehicle knows how absolutely terrifying it can be. Escaping in such situations isn't easy, and the Australasian New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP) hopes to shine some light on the subject with an underwater safety rating for new cars.
Tesla's Q2 2022 Shareholder Deck includes an interesting disclosure regarding the offloading of the majority of the company's Bitcoin holdings. More specifically, the EV maker announced it sold almost 75% of the Bitcoin it had. "As of the end of Q2, we have converted approximately 75% of our Bitcoin purchases...
Ken Block's bonkers 1,400-bhp, all-wheel-drive 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn is a beast. It's been making headlines since it debuted in 2016 with just 845 bhp under the bonnet, but time changes things, and not even the Hoonicorn rests. Team Associated is here to give fans an opportunity to pilot the cool Mustang in the form of a 1:10 scale RC car.
