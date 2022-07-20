ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tubthumper Joe Root urges England’s ODI stalwarts to show leadership qualities

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QdEwF_0gm3ttir00

Joe Root has called on England’s most established one-day players to step up and help new captain Jos Buttler guide the side through its current transition phase.

After several years as the dominant force in white-ball cricket under Eoin Morgan, England have crashed back to earth this month following the Dubliner’s retirement.

His successor, Buttler, oversaw 2-1 defeats to India in the Twenty20 and 50-over formats and his side were well beaten in Tuesday’s first ODI against South Africa.

Where Morgan lost only two home series in one-day cricket during his seven years at the helm, Buttler is facing the prospect of losing two in a fortnight unless his side can bounce back at Old Trafford on Friday and Headingley on Sunday.

They will have to do so without the magnetic presence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who called time on his ODI career this week in a reaction to a punishing fixture schedule.

Buttler still has five other members of England’s 2019 World Cup-winning squad to call on, with Root, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid all on hand, and former Test captain Root is ready to carry his share.

“I’ve been around this team for a long time now and it’s a great opportunity for guys like myself to stand up and try and fill some of those voids,” he said.

Jos is doing a great job, there's no doubt about that. I think everyone wants to contribute and everyone is fully behind him. We've all got to do our bit to turn this around

“There’s been a lot of change in a very short space of time and sometimes that can just take a little bit of getting used to. They (Morgan and Stokes) are big figures, influential players, and it creates great opportunities for guys to step right up and really take hold of a few positions within the team. Not just in terms of performance, but in filling those leadership voids as well.

“Jos is doing a great job, there’s no doubt about that. I think everyone wants to contribute and everyone is fully behind him. We’ve all got to do our bit to turn this around.

“I think any senior player has that responsibility. Of course it’s not in an official capacity, but there’s so many different ways you can lead, there’s so many different ways you can help and be a valuable member of a team.”

The good news for England’s hopes of defending their world champion status in India next year is that Root has no intention of becoming the latest player through the exit door.

  • 1st T20 v India: Lost by 50 runs
  • 2nd T20 v India: Lost by 49 runs
  • 3rd T20 v India: Won by 17 runs
  • 1st ODI v India: Lost by 10 wickets
  • 2nd ODI v India: Won by 100 runs
  • 3rd ODI v India: Lost by 5 wickets
  • 1st ODI v SA: Lost by 62 runs

Having last played a T20 international more than three years ago, he is eager to keep going in 50-over cricket.

“That’s exactly how I feel about things. I want to play as much as I can as often as I can,” he said.

In the immediate term it is back to action and back to Lancashire for a potential decider against the Proteas, returning to the same ground where England lost the India series just five days earlier.

The sense of deja-vu is the latest reminder, if one was still needed, about how condensed the 2022 calendar has been. With 12 limited-overs internationals in 24 days, with two formats, two opponents and eight venues, every last drop is being squeezed from the players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GrBE_0gm3ttir00
Joe Root unexpectedly quoted Chumbawumba ahead of Friday’s clash at Old Trafford (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

Stokes, for one, decided that he had been bled dry by the process.

For those still going, Root cited inspiration from an unexpected source – Brit-pop rabble rouser ‘Tubthumping’, a single that first hit the airwaves when he was just six years old.

“It’s like that Chumbawamba song – you get knocked down, but you get back up again – that is exactly how we’ve got to go about things,” he said.

“We’ve got to just turn things around as quickly as we can, because the games do come quite thick and fast. It is hard the schedule, it is, but as a player you can’t really change it. If you want to play you crack on unfortunately.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sam Curran hopeful of filling gap left by Ben Stokes in England’s ODI line-up

Sam Curran is hopeful of filling the gap vacated by Ben Stokes in the England middle-order following the Test skipper’s retirement from one-day international cricket. Stokes made his surprise exit from the 50-over game earlier this week after deciding that he could no longer perform at his peak across all three formats at international level.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Moeen Ali
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Adil Rashid
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odi#England#Dubliner#Old Trafford
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

England’s Nat Sciver full of praise for record-breaking wife Katherine Brunt

Katherine Brunt reminded fans, team-mates and even her own wife of her talent with a record-breaking 103rd dismissal in England’s six-wicket Twenty20 victory over South Africa at New Road. The veteran bowler surpassed Anya Shrubsole to become England’s top women’s Twenty20 international wicket-taker, bowling Laura Wolvaardt with the penultimate...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

Katherine Brunt breaks England wicket record in T20 win over South Africa

Katherine Brunt surpassed Anya Shrubsole and became England’s top women’s Twenty20 international wicket-taker as the hosts beat South Africa by six wickets at New Road. The result saw England clinch the three-match T20I series with a game to spare, having already wrapped up the multi-format contest. Alice Capsey,...
WORLD
newschain

Nielsen full of hope for Goodwood Cup number five with Stradivarius

Stradivarius is the headline attraction among the nine that go to post for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. John and Thady Gosden’s star stayer won the two-mile Group One four years on the bounce between 2017 and 2020 and bids for victory number five on the Sussex Downs before the curtain comes down on his illustrious career on the track – although this is far from guaranteed to be his final outing.
SPORTS
newschain

England delighted to bag York sprint honours on Birkenhead

Jonathan England described it as a “privilege” to ride Birkenhead to victory in the Sky Bet “Jump Jockeys’ Nunthorpe” Handicap at York. National Hunt luminaries such as Tom Scudamore, twice a previous winner, Aidan Coleman and Sam Twiston-Davies were all taking part but it was the lesser-known England, who rides principally for his wife, Sam, based at Guiseley near Leeds, who came out on top.
SPORTS
newschain

France end quarter-final curse as extra-time penalty sees off Netherlands

France will face Germany in the Euro 2022 semi-finals after Eve Perisset’s penalty in extra time secured a 1-0 victory over holders the Netherlands. Defender Perisset, who last month joined Chelsea from Bordeaux, converted a spot-kick awarded via VAR in the 102nd minute in Rotherham as Corinne Diacre’s side finally managed to find a way past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.
SPORTS
newschain

‘It doesn’t feel like she’s gone’ – Cheryl reflects at Sarah Harding fundraiser

Cheryl has said “it doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all”, as she took part in a charity run in memory of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding. The surviving Girls Aloud singers Cheryl, Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts joined fans and supporters in Race For Life For Sarah, a 5k run to celebrate Harding’s life and raise money for breast cancer.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy