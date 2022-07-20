ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jesse Marsch ‘actively pursuing’ striker and left-back to strengthen Leeds squad

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3suF_0gm3tWcG00

Leeds are “actively pursuing” a new striker and left-back as Jesse Marsch continues preparations for the new season in Australia.

The West Yorkshire club have seen star men Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave for Barcelona and Manchester City respectively since avoiding relegation on the final day of last season.

Leeds have moved quickly as they attempt to replace the duo and bolster their options for the 2022-23 campaign, but there remains work to do as Marsch works with the group Down Under.

The Elland Road outfit have been attempting to sign Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere but face stiff competition from Serie A champions AC Milan, with the American pinpointing striker and left-back as areas to improve.

“I’d say we’re actively pursuing both positions,” said Marsch before Leeds trained in front of hundreds of fans in Fremantle. “The striker one, I think it’s been well documented that De Ketelaere was a goal of ours and it’s not finished yet with him.

“But we’ve also moved on to some other targets, trying to figure out which would be the best fit if in the end, which is what we believe, he will not be available.

“Then left-back, we have a few different candidates and we’re just trying to evaluate exactly where we are with the roster and what exactly we need.”

Leeds, who play Crystal Palace in Perth on Friday, made their seventh summer signing on Tuesday as former West Ham youngster Sonny Perkins, 18, signed a three-year deal.

Last month Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen joined from Red Bull Salzburg, with Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi of Manchester City following them to the Elland Road.

Marsch signed Tyler Adams from his former club RB Leipzig and exciting Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra has arrived from Feyenoord.

“For me, I think Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra have all fit into the team really good, really well,” the Leeds boss said.

“Darko Gyabi is also getting more and more integrated. He’s a young player and it’s not always easy for 18-year-olds to step right into a team but I think everybody sees his quality and his personality.

“For right now, I feel really strongly that the group has come together well.

“Of course we’ve lost two big players, but I think we’ve added a lot of quality and we’ve added more depth to what we know we needed.

“It won’t make anything easier. The league is incredible. It’s incredible. And it’s a pleasure to be a part of it.

“It keeps you challenged, keeps you honest, it makes sure that you never get too far ahead of yourself, but we’re hopeful that this group of players can help us develop and create some good success and a strong future.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Bale scores first LAFC goal in victory over Sporting Kansas City

Gareth Bale opened his Major League Soccer goals account when he struck from the bench in his second appearance for new club Los Angeles FC. The 33-year-old Wales international, who joined LAFC last month following the end of his nine-year stay at Real Madrid, found the back of the net for the first time in a 2-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday evening.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Luis Sinisterra
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Jesse Marsch
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Left Back#Serie A#Ac Milan#American#Crystal Palace
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

‘It doesn’t feel like she’s gone’ – Cheryl reflects at Sarah Harding fundraiser

Cheryl has said “it doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all”, as she took part in a charity run in memory of former Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding. The surviving Girls Aloud singers Cheryl, Kimberly Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts joined fans and supporters in Race For Life For Sarah, a 5k run to celebrate Harding’s life and raise money for breast cancer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
newschain

Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion

The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.
MILITARY
newschain

Three killed in shooting at university in Philippines

At least three people, including a former town mayor, have been killed in a brazen attack by a gunman on a university campus in the Philippines ahead of a graduation ceremony. The gunman, who was armed with two weapons, was captured in a car he had stolen as he tried to flee Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy