Joe Breece, 64, of Peru

In an effort to get people more connected with their surroundings, the Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting a Hump Day Prairie Hike event next week. The first program in the series will be taking place next Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. Those attending will get the chance to go on a hike to see various species of plants along with birds and pollinators in the prairies.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO