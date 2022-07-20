ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IA

Joe Breece, 64, of Peru

By Chris Cohea
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Funeral services for Joe Breece, 64, of Peru will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July,...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wilma Culver, 89, of Greenfield

Funeral services for Wilma Culver, 89, of Greenfield are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lamb funeral homes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Gayle Elizabeth Clark, 75, of Cosby, MO, formerly of Jefferson

A graveside service for Gayle Elizabeth Clark, 75, of Cosby, MO, formerly of Jefferson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the rural Burnside Cemetery, south of Chillicothe, MO. Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, MO, is handling arrangements. This courtesy announcement provided by Slininger-Schroeder Funeral...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scott Marshall, 72, of Greenfield

Celebration of Life Services for Scott Marshall, 72, of Greenfield will be held on Friday, July 29, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Golf and Country Club followed by food and refreshments. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Memorials may be directed to the Greenfield Golf and Country Club.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Charles “Chuck” Landon, age 80 of Minburn,

Charles “Chuck” Landon, age 80 of Minburn, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at his home near Minburn, IA. A Celebration of his life is pending at this time. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s charity of your choice and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
MINBURN, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Peru, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCCB Presidential Collection Program Is Tomorrow

The Dallas County Conservation Board will be presenting a fun program tomorrow where attendees can learn more about a collection at the museum. Tomorrow from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Forest Park Museum in Perry, Curator Pete Malmberg will be presenting the Presidential Collection at the museum and tell stories about the various presidents within the collection.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Active Shooter Training Program to be Offered in Jefferson

A reminder of a free public event on Monday in Jefferson that is geared toward awareness and how to plan for a possible mass shooting. Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Greene County Clergy Association are hosting a Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event or CRASE training on Monday, July 25th from 7-8:30pm at Central Christian Church. Reverend Jay Alexander describes why this training is important for everyone to attend.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ronald Harten, 85 of Phoenix, AZ; formerly of Grand Junction

Private family interment at the Junction Township Cemetery, Grand Junction, Iowa, with a Celebration of Life to happen at a later date in Phoenix. For Ronald Harten. Memorials may be sent to the Owatonna Foundation, 108 West Park Square, Owatonna, Minnesota 55060 – www.owatonnafoundation.org. Survived by his brother Bob,...
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCCB To Host Hump Day Prairie Hike Next Week

In an effort to get people more connected with their surroundings, the Dallas County Conservation Board will be hosting a Hump Day Prairie Hike event next week. The first program in the series will be taking place next Wednesday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Voas Nature Area in Minburn. Those attending will get the chance to go on a hike to see various species of plants along with birds and pollinators in the prairies.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 21, 2022

7:20am: Nicole Miller reported a “scam” involving a car rental company that requested prepaid debit card numbers be sent to them. The Officer explained that legitimate businesses typically do not require prepaid card numbers. 7:59am: A traffic stop at Westwood Dr. and Deer Run Rd. resulted in Paula...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair County Has A lot To Offer On Saturday

There will be events going on all day at the Adair County Fair Saturday. The day will start early at 7am for the 4H/FFA free breakfast at the main food stand. Then many shows will take place throughout the day starting with the Junior Feeder Calf Pen Show at the cow and calf pen at 8am, also the Breeding Heifer, Lead Cow and Calf Feeder Calf Show at the Mid-American Arena at 9:30am.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Casey Famer’s Market Starting On Saturday

A city in Guthrie County is beginning their farmers market late into the summer. The Casey Farmer’s Market will be open for business starting tomorrow from 9-11am at Kite Park near the railroad. Farmers market organizers are expecting to have fresh produce, crafts along with baked goods that include pies and much more available for purchase. All vendors are welcome and they are encouraged to bring a table.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Tons To Do At The Adair County Fair Friday

There will be close to 20 things to do at the Adair County Fair tomorrow. First, the day will start off with donuts provided by Farm Bureau Financial at the courtyard starting at 7am until they are gone. Then at the Mid American Arena the Market and Breeding Sheep Show will begin at 8:30am.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Never Leave Pets in Hot Vehicles

Extremely hot temperatures will continue today and tomorrow and those same temperatures are even worse inside a vehicle. Veterinarian Dr. Christy Fields with Companion Veterinary Clinic of Greene County advises to never leave your pet inside a vehicle, even if you are running quick errands and have the air conditioning on.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Prompted Saturday

Severe weather made its way into the Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area Saturday evening which prompted severe weather action team coverage. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Greene, Guthrie and Western Dallas counties at 9:15 p.m. with the main hazards being 60-70 mile per hour winds, penny sized hail. The warning was allowed to expire at 9:45 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Second Street Block Party Is Tomorrow

When Friday arrives the Perry Chamber of Commerce will host the 2nd Street Block Party for people to enjoy music and a good time. The 2nd Street Block Party will take place tomorrow from 5-10 p.m. with live music being provided by Standing Hampton from 5:30-9:30 p.m. with the entrance located at the intersection of Warford and 2nd Streets.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Schools Reminds Families Of Lunch Costs

With the federal government ending the free lunches for students program, the Perry Community School District reminds families about having to pay for meals again. Perry Schools will no longer be able to offer free lunches to students but will continue to provide free breakfast. Ahead of the start of the school year the Perry School Board did approve an increase to the food service program.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jayette Softball Strong in Academics

The Perry softball team placed several individuals on the all academic Heart of Iowa All conference squad. Macy Killmer, Lydia Olejniczak, Kathryn West and Taylor Atwell all earned the high honor. Athletes must be a letterwinner in their junior or season season and achieve a 3.25 GPA or higher.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Animal Shelter Project Begins Again

A building project in Jefferson is set to get back underway. The Greene County Animal Shelter ran into an issue in May with a soil compaction problem that caused part of the foundation to sink several inches. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the contractor is installing 50 foot mechanical casons under the entire structure to support the foundation and the facility. He addresses what will also happen to the existing base and foundation.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

State Auditor Rob Sand Visits Guthrie Center Friday

State Auditor Rob Sand made his 100 Town Hall Tour in Guthrie Center Friday morning. Sand discussed many things going on in the auditor’s office such as promoting his Public Innovations Efficiency program which is supposed to help counties find ways to save money and he pushed for the federal Clean Bus Program along with answering questions from a small group of people. Sand said he wants to keep the focus on ending gridlock between parties and staying aggressive in his work.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy