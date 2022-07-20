Joe Breece, 64, of Peru

Celebration of Life Services for Scott Marshall, 72, of Greenfield will be held on Friday, July 29, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Golf and Country Club followed by food and refreshments. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. The family will greet friends on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Memorials may be directed to the Greenfield Golf and Country Club.
