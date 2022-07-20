MTM On The Road: Fresh Coast Market, Grand Traverse County’s Hidden Gem

One market in Grand Traverse County stands apart from the rest, due to their wide range of local products.

Fresh Coast Market is located across from Moomers near Long Lake.

They carry everything from produce to baked goods to floral arrangements.

They also serve as the No. 1 Boar’s Head retailer in Northern Michigan.

The market recently welcomed their 200th Michigan brand—Grand Haven’s Blueberry Haven.

