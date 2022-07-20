ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

MTM On The Road: Fresh Coast Market, Grand Traverse County’s Hidden Gem

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
One market in Grand Traverse County stands apart from the rest, due to their wide range of local products.

Fresh Coast Market is located across from Moomers near Long Lake.

They carry everything from produce to baked goods to floral arrangements.

They also serve as the No. 1 Boar’s Head retailer in Northern Michigan.

The market recently welcomed their 200th Michigan brand—Grand Haven’s Blueberry Haven.

Wake up with Lauren and Tyler as they tour the inside of this one-stop-shop.

To order from Fresh Coast Market or learn more about their products, visit here.

traverseticker.com

MDOT Considering HAWK Crossings, A Second Pedestrian Bridge For East Bay Township US-31 Corridor

There’s been much buzz this year about the impending redesign of Grandview Parkway, and of the potential for a more pedestrian-friendly layout for one of Traverse City’s busiest thoroughfares. But what about the other side of town, where thousands of cars per day cruise through Acme and East Bay townships traveling 45 miles per hour, and where pedestrian crossings are few and far between?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Abnormally Hot and Dry from Missaukee to Kalkaska Counties

The Doppler 9&10 Weather Team says we’re experiencing abnormally dry conditions – even moderate drought conditions – on a line from Lake City to north of Kalkaska. That affects not only humans and our pets – but also our lawns and gardens. And like kids running through a sprinkler, plants love a good soak. Evann Stark at Cherry Street Market in Kalkaska says, “It’s been hot, we have a lot of plants. We’ve got a crew that comes in at 6 am to start watering and we water all day long.”
KALKASKA, MI
