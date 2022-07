About 1 in 3 school leaders noticed an uptick in student fights or physical attacks this past school year that they believed were brought on by the pandemic and its lingering effects, new federal data show.In addition, more than half of school leaders reported an increase in classroom disruptions from student misconduct for the same reason.The data, gathered in May from surveys of nearly 850 public school leaders, mostly principals, is...

EDUCATION ・ 16 DAYS AGO