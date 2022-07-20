ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prominent German TV director who faced rape claim dies at 82

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aiWj_0gm3sXXC00
FILE -Director Dieter Wedel, taken at an extras casting for the Zwinger Festival at the Staatsschauspiel in Dresden, germany, Feb. 28, 2011. A court that was considering a case against Dieter Wedel, one of Germany’s best-known TV directors and scriptwriters, says that he has died. He was 82. The Munich state court said that Wedel died in Hamburg on July 13, German news agency dpa reported. (Arno Burgi/dpa via AP,file)

BERLIN (AP) — Dieter Wedel, one of Germany’s best-known TV directors and scriptwriters, has died, a court that was considering a case in which he was accused of sexual assault said Wednesday. He was 82.

The Munich state court said that Wedel died in Hamburg on July 13, German news agency dpa reported. The court had been expected to announce Wednesday whether a case in which he was charged with raping an aspiring actress at a Munich hotel in 1996 would go to trial.

Wedel was best known for a string of successful TV series in the 1990s and early 2000s. He later led an open-air theater festival in Bad Hersfeld, in central Germany.

He was the first prominent figure in the country named when the #MeToo movement targeting alleged sexual abusers in the media and the arts gathered pace in Germany four years ago.

He denied claims by several women that he pressured them for sex, and rejected the rape charges that were filed in March 2021. That case is being closed following his death.

His lawyers said that Wedel died after a long illness, and criticized the media’s reporting on the case, dpa reported.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dieter Wedel
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburg#Berlin#Munich#Wedel
Vice

7 Women Accused of Being Witches Allegedly Kidnapped and Tortured in Peru

At least seven women were detained and allegedly tortured by a rural militia in Peru who accused them of practicing “witchcraft.”. The victims were reportedly stripped naked and whipped in an attempt to force them to admit that they were practicing sorcery against inhabitants in a small community in the central province of Pataz.
PERU, NY
The Independent

Nine women ‘spiked with date rape drug’ at event held by German chancellor’s party

At least nine women are suspected to have been spiked with a date rape drug at an event hosted by the German chancellor’s political party.Police are investigating after several female guests fell ill after going to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) summer gathering – attended by Olaf Scholz – earlier this week. One young woman said she felt dizzy and unwell at the gathering, and woke up the next day unable to remember the evening.The 21-year-old – who ate food and consumed non-alcoholic drinks at the event on Wednesday – has been tested for toxic substances. By Saturday morning, another...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy