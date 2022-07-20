ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Park, NJ

Prosecutor’s office: Man charged with attempted murder in Seaside Park to remain detained pending trial

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a man from Seaside Heights charged with attempted murder will remain detained pending trial.

Porfirio Serrano-Cruz, 38 will remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred back on June 30 in Seaside Park.

Police responded to a residence on O Street around 5:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call, where the caller stated someone had broken into his residence and tried to kill him. Officers found a 39-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds to the arms, chest, abdomen and groin. The victim was air-lifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

An investigation determined Serrano-Cruz was the person responsible for the stabbing of the victim.  He was located in Seaside Heights and taken into custody, without incident, by police.

Serrano-Cruz has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

News 12

News 12

