10 counties under emergency activation due to extreme heat. Here are some ways to stay cool.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEpyD_0gm3sLBi00

Ten counties across New Jersey are under an emergency activation due to the extreme heat .

To help residents who are unhoused, the state has opened a number of cooling centers across the counties under the emergency heat activation.

In Asbury Park, police have issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as the heat index value ranges from 100 to 105.

Police are reminding people to drink a lot of water, stay in air-conditioned places and try to get out of the sun.

Another way to beat the heat on the boardwalk is public splash pads.

Monmouth County will be under the emergency activation until Sunday.

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Power outage caused by heat wave forced closure of Six Flags in New Jersey

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A power outage caused Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey to close for the day Friday, after customers stood in line in above 90-degree heat. “The theme park will remain closed for the rest of the day,” the theme park announced in a tweet. “Crews are working diligently to restore power, and the park is expected to open at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow.”
New Jersey 101.5

Heatwave in NJ: Why shading your air conditioner won’t necessarily help

Every summer in New Jersey we're bound to have a heatwave. It's to be expected since New Jersey does deal with oppressive heat from time to time. We're very fortunate in the Garden State to experience the ups and downs of every season. Of course, when it's a really cold snap in winter we'd trade it any day for the heat of summer. And when it's oppressively hot, we tend to wish the opposite. But again, we're very fortunate to experience it all.
94.5 PST

Ouch! These flies are biting with full force at NJ beaches

Jersey Shore goers know all too well that nothing can ruin a day at the beach quite like those pesky greenhead flies whose bites pack quite a punch. Greenheads, which are produced from our coastal marshes, are a species of horse fly whose scientific name is "Tabanus nigrovittatus", which in Latin, translates to “black striped horsefly,” said Kyle Rossner, a South Jersey entomologist with a background in insect conservation.
News 12

News 12

