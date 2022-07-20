10 counties under emergency activation due to extreme heat. Here are some ways to stay cool.

Ten counties across New Jersey are under an emergency activation due to the extreme heat .

To help residents who are unhoused, the state has opened a number of cooling centers across the counties under the emergency heat activation.

In Asbury Park, police have issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as the heat index value ranges from 100 to 105.

Police are reminding people to drink a lot of water, stay in air-conditioned places and try to get out of the sun.

Another way to beat the heat on the boardwalk is public splash pads.

Monmouth County will be under the emergency activation until Sunday.