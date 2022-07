Columbus – A man was caught in the act in Columbus last night that saved an unsuspecting victim possibly thousands of dollars. According to Franklin County Sheriffs’ office At around 2 AM on July 13, the deputy spotted a suspicious person in a parking lot in the area of Wesport and Industrial Mile. The suspect tried to run but he was ultimately taken into custody and charged with criminal tools and attempted theft.

