Russell Crowe’s private Sistine Chapel tour has people fuming over one detail

By Aisha Rimi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Taking photos inside the Chapel is strictly forbidden (Getty Images)

Russell Crowe recently experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a private tour of the Sistine Chapel. But his visit has left some people less than pleased.

The Gladiator actor was allowed to walk through the halls of the Vatican Museum in “silence” and without any tourists.

He shared pictures from his visit on Twitter, where he expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity.

“I’m not sure there’s a more special privilege in the world than to hold the key for the Sistine Chapel and to experience it’s glory in silence,” he wrote.

The Australian actor visited the iconic site with his family and described it as “a very special experience” which included exclusive access the average person would not get.

“My mum had walked these corridors with my father 20+ years ago with the thousands of tourist that flock here daily and make it the third most popular museum globally,” he wrote.

He added: “We were given access to rooms, perspectives and parts of the collection you don’t get to see as a regular tourist.

“As we squeezed into a tiny private elevator and ascended to a balcony few get to see, she squeezed my hand and said ‘I wish your father was here’.

“We stepped on to the balcony, a majestic sweeping view of Rome. From somewhere in the Vatican we could hear the Swiss Guard band rehearsing.”

Although this was a special moment for the Hollywood actor and his family, the private tour and the pictures he posted on social media left some people fuming about the film star’s special treatment.

Many called out the actor for taking pictures of the famous artwork on the ceiling of the Chapel, which is strictly forbidden.

One comment from Daily Mail reporter Savanna Young read: “Thought you weren’t allowed to take photos inside the chapel.”

Another user replied: “You are not, unless you’re privileged, not even the church is equal with people.”

One user commented (translated from Italian): “You can’t take pictures, or at least we normal humans can’t.”

Another commenter said: “Somebody explain please to the other 99 per cent of human beings in the world, even those who where born in Rome, why they JUST CAN’T experience the wonder of the Sistine Chapel in silence, while he can.”

However, some were quick to defend the Oscar winner, saying he deserved the experience after starring in the Rome-based blockbuster Gladiator.

“Normally I would agree with this type of complaint of privileged treatment,” wrote one person. “But this man, Russell Crowe, has given Rome more than they could ever pay him in a lifetime by making Rome a more, it already was, important holiday destination.”

While camera flashes can damage the artwork, the main reason visitors historically have not been allowed to take pictures inside the chapel is because of a Japanese television network called Nippon.

When Vatican officials began plans to restore and renovate the Chapel in 1980, they needed a way to cover the $4.8m it would cost.

Nippon Corporation agreed to cover the expenses and, in return, they got exclusive rights to photograph and record videos of the Sistine Chapel. Even though the copyright deal expired in 2019, photography is still not allowed.

The Independent

The Independent

ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

