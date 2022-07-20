ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail travel between Scotland and England disrupted following record heat

By Lauren Gilmour
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm5nk_0gm3rFvZ00
Trains on the West Coast mainline are subject to severe disruption as teams work to repair damage to overhead lines following Tuesday’s heatwave. (Network Rail/PA)

Rail services between Scotland and England faced disruption on Wednesday following Tuesday’s record breaking temperatures.

Network Rail announced on Wednesday morning there would be no trains between London Euston and Scotland as teams repaired damage caused to overhead lines on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C south of the border on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK.

Services on both the east and west coast mainlines have been affected.

Overhead lines and tracks between Kings Cross and Peterborough are being repaired following a fire on the line on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kW7sF_0gm3rFvZ00
Handout image obtained from Network Rail. The picture shows damage to a level crossing in Sandy which has led to severe disruption on the East Coast mainline affecting trains to Scotland on Wednesday. (Network Rail)

On the west coast mainline, power lines were damaged between Lancaster and Carnforth; at Harrow in North London; at Birmingham New Street and near Wolverhampton.

Network Rail tweeted: “Colleagues in England have been working through the night to repair damage caused by the extreme heat yesterday.

This has been a very challenging 24 hours. There is still a lot of work to do, but the teams are working hard to make those repairs.”

Avanti West Coast, which operates trains on the west coast mainline between Glasgow Central and London Euston, said tickets that had been purchased for journeys on Tuesday and Wednesday will be valid for travel until Friday.

The operator urged members of the public to check journeys and find alternative routes.

Meanwhile, Lumo confirmed they would only run services between Edinburgh Waverley and Newcastle on Wednesday.

Original tickets will be accepted onboard Lumo services for up to a week following the planned day of travel.

The Caledonian Sleeper services on Wednesday evening are scheduled to run, but the operator has urged passengers to check ahead of travelling.

East coast mainline operator LNER warned passengers not to travel to London Kings Cross Station and tweeted: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between Kings Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked. Please Do Not Travel to or from Kings Cross today.”

James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “We’re sorry to passengers impacted by the damage caused to our overhead electric lines during the record-breaking heat.

“Specialist teams worked all night but have been unable to fix the cables in time for the start of service this morning.

“We’re doing everything we can to get things back up and running.

“In the meantime, please check National Rail Enquiries before you set off on your journey as delays will continue today.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#England#West London#Kings Cross#Glasgow Central#Edinburgh Waverley
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Retired couple kicked off Air Canada flight with 25 others despite ‘doing nothing wrong’

A retired British couple was kicked off an Air Canada flight on Tuesday evening, along with 23 others - with no explanation given as to what they had done wrong.Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded flight AC866 to London Heathrow at Montreal’s international airport with no problems. But shortly after settling into their seats, armed police reportedly boarded the plane to remove the Braileys. Some 25 other passengers were ejected from the aircraft cabin at the same time and in the same manner.Their son Patrick Brailey slammed the airline on social media , saying:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
SCIENCE
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left the station

After a bedding down for the night on the Caledonian Sleeper train on Tuesday - expecting to sleep through a 345-mile journey - passengers woke up to find it had never left the station.Jim Metcalfe, a regular user of the sleeper train service from Scotland to London, recounted the strange events first thing on the morning of 20 July.“In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet,” Mr Metcalfe wrote on Twitter.“Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now...
TRAFFIC
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy