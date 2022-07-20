$20,000 in rare dolls allegedly stolen from Bay Area woman’s home

A man tried to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop in Oakland, assaulting the child's mother in an attack captured on surveillance camera.Oakland police Thursday asked the public's assistance in identifying the person who tried to take a 2-year-old child at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.Family members told police a stranger came up, threatened them, and tried to kidnap the toddler. After several unsuccessful attempts, the man began to assault the toddler's mother until a good Samaritan came to her aid, police said. The attacker, described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old, ran from the area. He is about five-foot-ten, 280 pounds and was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, black pants.Oakland police urged anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance image to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO