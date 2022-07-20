ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

$20,000 in rare dolls allegedly stolen from Bay Area woman’s home

By Ariana Bindman
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the 1970s, Blythe dolls were considered too creepy for kids but got a cult following of...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

6 arrested in beating death outside Bay Area laundromat

HAYWARD (BCN) Two more suspects were arrested this month in connection with the gang-related beating death last year of a 25-year-old man outside a Hayward laundromat, police said Wednesday. A total of six men are now in custody, suspected in the October death of Hayward resident Yeison Yonatan Toroc, authorities...
CBS San Francisco

Oakland ice cream shop owners mull future after devastating burglary

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The owners of a longtime Oakland ice cream shop are now focused on rebuilding after a group of people crashed a car into their shop, ransacked the place and stole their ATM.The whole ordeal happened on Monday around 2 a.m. and was caught on surveillance video. The video shows a car smash through the shop's front windows and two people jump out to clear a path for the car to go farther into the shop.The driver then reverses the car through the shop, destroying the counter in the process and rams the ATM. A few seconds later,...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blythe, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Photography#Guardian#Etsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS News

Man shot dead near in San Jose near fairgrounds; suspect arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the department announced Monday. The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Monterey Road just north of the fairgrounds. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man tries to kidnap toddler, assaults mother at Oakland bus stop

A man tried to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop in Oakland, assaulting the child's mother in an attack captured on surveillance camera.Oakland police Thursday asked the public's assistance in identifying the person who tried to take a 2-year-old child at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.Family members told police a stranger came up, threatened them, and tried to kidnap the toddler. After several unsuccessful attempts, the man began to assault the toddler's mother until a good Samaritan came to her aid, police said. The attacker, described as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old, ran from the area. He is about five-foot-ten, 280 pounds and was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt, black pants.Oakland police urged anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance image to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two separate deadly shootings Friday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened on Friday, according to authorities.The first incident happened just after 12 p.m. on the 9700 block of C Street where police where called to investigate a male that was unresponsive. Arriving officers found an adult male Oakland resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Units from the Oakland Fire Department also responded to the scene and pronounced male victim deceased. The victim's identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.Police said the second homicide happened  just after 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 82nd Avenue....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly Fairfield man identified as suspect in Union City, Vallejo cold case homicides

FAIRFIELD -- A 76-year-old Fairfield man has been arrested after being identified as the suspect in two cold case homicides in the East Bay dating back several decades. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Thursday that deputies arrested 76-year-old James Ray Gary after new DNA evidence was obtained in separate homicide cases from 1980 -- a crime which also included evidence of sexual assault -- and 1996. The DNA evidence additionally connects the suspect to a sex crime committed in the North Bay last year.
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFGate

Three shot at Bay Area bowling alley, one fatally

LIVERMORE (BCN) A fight broke out at a bowling alley Saturday evening that ended when one of the patrons involved pulled out a gun and fired several rounds, killing one man and injuring two other individuals. A Livermore Police Department spokesperson said the fight between several patrons broke out at...
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy