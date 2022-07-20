ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

High temps ahead of weekend storm chances

By Anne Campolongo
KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Storm chances return by Friday. -Staying unsettled next week. Today has been a much more “bearable” day across Central Iowa. Highs so far have made it into the upper 80s this afternoon....

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

cbs2iowa.com

Damaging winds, heavy rain with storms in eastern Iowa Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As the heat builds Saturday afternoon so will the instability in the atmosphere. Thunderstorms will be moving into the region as a strong cold front approaches. Storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dangerous heat on tap Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. -Hot and stormy at times Saturday. -Cooler and less humid Monday. Our next system arrives on Saturday. Timing looks to be afternoon into evening. Most of Iowa is under a marginal or slight risk for severe weather, with the enhanced risk in far Northern/NE Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Heat Advisory for nearly all of Iowa this afternoon

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.
KCCI.com

Editorial: Stay safe as we celebrate RAGBRAI this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — RAGBRAI kicks off this weekend. Thousands of cyclists will once again make the statewide trek. It's an annual tradition that goes back to 1973. RAGBRAI is just one of the many events that celebrate Iowa. With a different route each year, small towns all across the state get their chance to host riders or share their favorite food and culture.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Catfish are biting across Iowa

Fishing for catfish is a fun summer tradition for many Iowa families. Invite someone new to come along this year to share the fun and memories. “Catfish will bite most of the time, no matter what the water temperature,” explains Daniel Vogeler, Iowa DNR fisheries technician. “They are biting in most lakes, ponds, rivers and streams across Iowa.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Keep On Dropping In Iowa

(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
#Softball
KCCI.com

Lumber damages dozens of vehicles along Iowa interstate

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pickup truck that lost its load on Interstate 80-35 near 86th Street damaged a dozen vehicles this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the pickup was hauling lumber westbound when the lumber fell out. Vehicles following behind the pickup struck the wood. According to...
IOWA STATE
KROC News

Three People Murdered at State Park in Iowa

(AP) - Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday,...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa casinos report record profits

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's casinos are seeing record profits. The state reports for this fiscal year, table games and slot machines have taken in more than $1.7 billion in gross revenue. Sports betting brought in another $139 million. More people are visiting Iowa's casinos, too. They report nearly...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa sees record number of new businesses registered

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record number of new businesses were registered in Iowa during the 2022 fiscal year. More than 33,000 new businesses registered with the Iowa Secretary of State's office this year. That beats the previous record by about 100. “Despite rising inflation and supply chain disruptions,...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Welcomes An Addition To The Famous Butter Statue

Whether you have attended the Iowa State Fair or not, you have probably heard of the infamous butter cow. This buttery tradition started back in 1911 when J.K. Daniels sculpted the first cow. Daniels was succeeded by J.E. Wallace and then Earl Frank Dutt before Norma “Duffy” Lyon of Toledo took the reins in 1960 as the first female butter cow sculptor. Duffy was succeeded by Sarah Pratt in 2006.
TOLEDO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Should You Skip Out on Iowa Traffic Camera Tickets?

So let's talk about Iowa traffic cameras, shall we? Call 'em what you will, traffic cameras, red light cameras, speeding cameras, "big brother", whatever you call them, we all have an opinion of the cameras and their legitimacy in traffic and speed control. But here's a question, and I'm being...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE

