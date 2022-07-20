Florence police release pictures of people wanted for shooting gas station clerk

Law Enforcement with the Dillon County/Dillon City Violent Crime Task Force conducted operations on July 8, 2022 to combat crime throughout the Dillon County/City of Dillon. Law Enforcement officers did go out into the communities to locate suspects who did already have active arrest warrants, as well as to try to prevent any further crimes from taking place. This operation led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, as well as unlawful firearms, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency due to its relevance with the sale of illegal narcotics. These operations will continue and there will be more arrest to come in the very near future. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DILLON, SC