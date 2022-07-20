ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florence police release pictures of people wanted for shooting gas station clerk

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures of people wanted who they said shot a clerk during an attempted...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested for alleged armed robbery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to an alleged armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Javontay Savon Roger on Highmarket Street following a brief foot chase and standoff Saturday. According to Georgetown officials, Rogers was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Gas Station#Violent Crime
wpde.com

Man shot on Pecan Lane in Johnsonville

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning on Pecan Lane in the Johnsonville community of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the man’s condition is unknown at this time. NEW: Several...
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
WMBF

Police looking for missing Conway woman with dementia

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a missing Horry County woman considered to be at risk. The Conway Police Department said 85-year-old Minnie Burton was last seen Saturday morning at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street. She’s described as being around 5 feet tall and 115 pounds wearing...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Woman shot while driving in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was shot in the arm while driving in an area of Lumberton on Friday, according to police. The Lumberton Police Department said the 22-year-old victim was driving on Caton Road when people from another vehicle that pulled up beside her opened fire. The victim’s...
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

SCHP: 2 killed after head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a crash in Florence County early Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 378 near Highway 52 at around 5:15 a.m. According to Ridgeway, a 2014 Dodge...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

18 mm Gun Found At Ocean Lakes After Bike Thief Captured

Ocean Lakes Family Campground released a statement Wednesday to correct rumors and misinformation about an active shooter in the park Tuesday night. Officials said security was investigating a criminal for possession of a stolen bike around 10 p.m. and while being pursued by security and a guest, the criminal ran out of the “P” beach access.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Violent Crime Task Force Operation Yields Arrests

Law Enforcement with the Dillon County/Dillon City Violent Crime Task Force conducted operations on July 8, 2022 to combat crime throughout the Dillon County/City of Dillon. Law Enforcement officers did go out into the communities to locate suspects who did already have active arrest warrants, as well as to try to prevent any further crimes from taking place. This operation led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, as well as unlawful firearms, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency due to its relevance with the sale of illegal narcotics. These operations will continue and there will be more arrest to come in the very near future. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DILLON, SC
WMBF

Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile was taken into custody after recently leading police on a foot chase at a Grand Strand campground. According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an officer with the Horry County Police Department received a report that an armed suspect at Ocean Lakes Campground had assaulted a security guard Tuesday night.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Injured During Shooting in Florence

One person was injured during a shooting yesterday evening in Florence. According to Captain Bob Drulis with the Florence Police Department, the shooting happened on Brunson Street and one person was injured but is expected to survive. No other information is currently available surrounding the incident. This marks the second shooting on Brunson Street in a week.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Person shot multiple times near tobacco store in Dillon, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot multiple times Thursday evening at a tobacco store on Old Latta Highway in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence. He added they have a suspect...
DILLON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy