Andrzej Mucha: Murder arrest over Slough man missing for seven months

A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
A martial arts fighter has been jailed for eight years after he killed a "loving and devoted" father who had been out trick-or-treating. Daniel Ballard, 31, of Southend-on-Sea, attacked Philip Mersh on Leigh Broadway at about 18:00 GMT on 31 October 2021. Ballard struck Mr Mersh twice to his face,...
The man convicted of the Clydach murders in the Swansea Valley died of natural causes in prison, a coroner has concluded. David Morris killed three generations of the same family in the village of Clydach in 1999. Morris, 59, collapsed and died by the medication hatch on Alpha wing in...
A man who claimed his victim suffered a fatal fall has been convicted of killing him. Alexander Walker, 33, attacked his friend James Curran in the stairwell of flats in Tradeston, Glasgow in March last year. Walker - who had a history of violence - had claimed that Mr Curran...
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
A woman who was doused with alcohol and set alight in a park in central Mexico has died of her injuries. Luz Raquel Padilla, 35, had sustained burns on 90% of her body in the attack in Zapopan on Saturday. Her killing has caused outrage in Mexico both for its...
A 14-year-old girl has died in hospital four days after getting into difficulty in the River Teith in Bridge of Allan. Nieve McIsaac was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Glasgow following the incident near the Carse of Lecropt Road at about 17:50 on 12 July. She died four...
A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
The mother of a boy who was stabbed to death has spoken about the anguish of watching him "dying on the floor" on the six-month anniversary of his death. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 16-year-old Kennie Carter died after he was cornered by a group of teenagers in Stretford on 22 January.
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
A mother and her partner have been found guilty of the murder of her 15-year-old son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski for months before he died in Huddersfield in August. Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with...
A man has been jailed after young girl received a life-changing head injury when he ploughed into a parked car. Adam Darbous, 23, of Cecil Road, in Ipswich, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the crash in February. After failing to stop for police in London...
Sebastian Kalinowski arrived in the UK in October 2020 in the hope of starting a new life - within a year he was dead, murdered by his mother and her partner. His family home was covered with CCTV cameras monitoring what was happening inside the house. It was these cameras which led to the downfall of the killer couple.
A former nursing home in Liverpool was used by a criminal gang as a drugs factory to smuggle millions of pounds of amphetamine into Scotland. Three consignments worth £8.6m were seized in a 10-month police operation. A further £2.5m worth of amphetamine was found in a raid at Alder...
A man has been arrested after a woman was seriously injured in a crash. Emergency services were called to the crash on the A40 near Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday. The injured woman was taken by air ambulance to hospital, where she remains. A 57-year-old man has...
A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said. The suspect was armed with two pistols and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates. The sprawling university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at the law school on campus was canceled, police said.Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo,...
A 28-year-old man was shot dead at a party in east London, police have confirmed. The Metropolitan Police said a murder investigation has been launched following reports of shots fired around 12:35am on Sunday, 24 July in Cheney Row Park off Durban Road, E17.Officers attended the location along with ambulance colleagues but the two victims self-presented at an east London hospital later that night. One of the men, aged 28 years and suffering critical gunshot injuries, died at hospital a short time later.The man’s family have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination and formal...
A US marine has been arrested for stabbing his pregnant wife to death on the side of a highway in Hawaii last week.Bryant Tejeda-Castillo stabbed Dana Alotaibi multiple times with a knife on Wednesday evening.“In the area of the H3 west prior to the Kamehameha highway, off-ramp witnesses observed a male standing over a female stabbing her multiple times. Witnesses pulled over and attempted to restrain the male who was in possession of a knife,” said Deena Thoemmes, homicide lieutenant of the criminal investigation division of the Honolulu police department.Witnesses also tried to render aid to the victim, the...
Comments / 0