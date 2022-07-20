Andrzej Mucha: Murder arrest over Slough man missing for seven months

A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said. The suspect was armed with two pistols and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. He was blocked by witnesses and authorities outside the university gates. The sprawling university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at the law school on campus was canceled, police said.Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO