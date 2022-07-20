Rafael Devers: 'I don't want to be compared to anyone else'

Xander, J.D. talk trade deadline

LOS ANGELES - When Rafael Devers settled on his contract for the 2022 season - avoiding arbitration - there was just one part he didn't enjoy in the process.

"I’m happy with what I got," he told WEEI.com back on March 23. "The only thing was going back and forth about what I should be getting compared to other third basemen because of the numbers I have been able to put up and the type of player that I am."

The third baseman added, "It was tough, obviously, having to go back and forth about what my worth was because we have other guys they were saying, ‘This is what they are slotted at.’ But I was like, ‘That’s not me. I’m a different player and I know the type of player that I am.’ That’s really what it was."

And that was before Matt Olson's name came up.

Speaking before Tuesday night's All-Star Game, Devers said he was familiar with the Boston Globe report from Monday that stated the Red Sox attempted to use Olson's eight-year, $168 million as a comp when talking contract with the Sox slugger.

"That was something we talked about in spring training, and it was pretty similar. So I did see that," Devers said through translator Bryan Almonte.

"For me, I know my value. I don’t want to be compared to anyone else, regardless what the position is, who the player is. I’m me and that’s who I want to be compared to and I know what my value is."

That obviously led to the question of what Devers believed is value was, which was met with a chuckle from not only the third baseman but the player in the locker next to his, Xander Bogaerts.

What was clear was the fact that while Devers stood among the game's best and brightest in the Dodger Stadium visitors' clubhouse, he wasn't exactly looking around for comparable skill-sets.

Even all the discussion regarding Juan Soto and the Nationals' star rebuffing a $440 million offer hasn't put a dent in Devers approach.

"I never worry about that," said Devers about the Soto drama. "That’s why I mentioned after spring training I wasn’t going to talk about any contract discussions throughout the season because I don’t want those types of distractions. That’s between the team and I."

One distraction Devers won't be able to avoid in the coming weeks is the perceived fork in the road when it comes to the Red Sox' approach toward the trade deadline.

Not only is Devers' future a bit uncertain, with free agency looming after the 2023 season, but his fellow Red Sox All-Stars - J.D. Martinez and Bogaert - both can potentially be free agents after this season.

Devers echoed the sentiments from both Martinez and Bogaerts from the day before - even with the Red Sox two games out of the Wild Card, he wants additions, not substractions.

"Obviously, it’s something we all have thought about it," said Devers about the looming trade deadline. "We know we have to improve on the field, so if that is through the trade deadline, great, but we also know we have had some injuries as well. It’s something we’re constantly thinking about, how we can improve. I know those guys are thinking about that, too, and they will do whatever is best for the team.

"I’m just focused on going out there with my teammates and trying to win as many ballgames as I can, and whatever happens after that, happens."

