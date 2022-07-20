ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rafael Devers: 'I don't want to be compared to anyone else'

By Writers
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0aIQ_0gm3nTbz00

Xander, J.D. talk trade deadline

LOS ANGELES - When Rafael Devers settled on his contract for the 2022 season - avoiding arbitration - there was just one part he didn't enjoy in the process.

"I’m happy with what I got," he told WEEI.com back on March 23. "The only thing was going back and forth about what I should be getting compared to other third basemen because of the numbers I have been able to put up and the type of player that I am."

The third baseman added, "It was tough, obviously, having to go back and forth about what my worth was because we have other guys they were saying, ‘This is what they are slotted at.’ But I was like, ‘That’s not me. I’m a different player and I know the type of player that I am.’ That’s really what it was."

And that was before Matt Olson's name came up.

Speaking before Tuesday night's All-Star Game, Devers said he was familiar with the Boston Globe report from Monday that stated the Red Sox attempted to use Olson's eight-year, $168 million as a comp when talking contract with the Sox slugger.

"That was something we talked about in spring training, and it was pretty similar. So I did see that," Devers said through translator Bryan Almonte.

"For me, I know my value. I don’t want to be compared to anyone else, regardless what the position is, who the player is. I’m me and that’s who I want to be compared to and I know what my value is."

)That obviously led to the question of what Devers believed is value was, which was met with a chuckle from not only the third baseman but the player in the locker next to his, Xander Bogaerts.)

What was clear was the fact that while Devers stood among the game's best and brightest in the Dodger Stadium visitors' clubhouse, he wasn't exactly looking around for comparable skill-sets.

Even all the discussion regarding Juan Soto and the Nationals' star rebuffing a $440 million offer hasn't put a dent in Devers approach.

"I never worry about that," said Devers about the Soto drama. "That’s why I mentioned after spring training I wasn’t going to talk about any contract discussions throughout the season because I don’t want those types of distractions. That’s between the team and I."

One distraction Devers won't be able to avoid in the coming weeks is the perceived fork in the road when it comes to the Red Sox' approach toward the trade deadline.

Not only is Devers' future a bit uncertain, with free agency looming after the 2023 season, but his fellow Red Sox All-Stars - J.D. Martinez and Bogaert - both can potentially be free agents after this season.

Devers echoed the sentiments from both Martinez and Bogaerts from the day before - even with the Red Sox two games out of the Wild Card, he wants additions, not substractions.

"Obviously, it’s something we all have thought about it," said Devers about the looming trade deadline. "We know we have to improve on the field, so if that is through the trade deadline, great, but we also know we have had some injuries as well. It’s something we’re constantly thinking about, how we can improve. I know those guys are thinking about that, too, and they will do whatever is best for the team.

"I’m just focused on going out there with my teammates and trying to win as many ballgames as I can, and whatever happens after that, happens."

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they provide championship quality home heating oil and HVAC services.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets

Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Juan Soto’s two most likely trade destinations revealed

After declining a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, star outfielder Juan Soto is one of the top available players currently on the Major League Baseball trade market ahead of the league’s Aug. 2 trade deadline. While most title-contending teams across the league will likely be interested...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Inside The Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Could Join One of MLB's Most Exclusive Clubs

Kyle Schwarber did not have his best stuff on display Monday night at the Home Run Derby, losing to 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has been one of the very best home run hitters in baseball this year. He leads the National League in long balls at the midway point of the season, trailing only Aaron Judge for the Major League lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Matt Olson
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Juan Soto trade could mean pushing one superstar out

The Yankees have been a team often connected to a Juan Soto trade, but making that deal would reportedly mean choosing him over one of their superstars. From the moment that it was reported that a Juan Soto trade was on the table, the New York Yankees entered the conversation. Brian Cashman has never been shy about being aggressive on the trade market and the chance to get a 23-year-old superstar from the Nationals is something that would be too good for him to not kick the tires on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comp#Free Agents#The Boston Globe#The Red Sox
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox Insider Shares New James Paxton Update

Just when it looked like the Boston Red Sox starting rotation was starting to finally take shape, they were dealt yet another crushing blow when Chris Sale fractured his finger in his final start of the first half. Sale had surgery and could miss the rest of the year. Michael...
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy