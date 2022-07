Having lived in New York City for most of his life, Todd Saal has had plenty of exposure to the man-made environment. As an artist now living in Nolensville, Saal was influenced by streets and buildings and the everyday busyness from growing up in the Big Apple. That’s what he was used to as he created his watercolors and acrylics that can now be seen in galleries and on his website and Instagram site.

NOLENSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO