PAWTUCKET, R.I. - A group of organizations, institutions and individuals are partnering on a project called the Blackstone River Commons. The project aims to use art and design to reclaim the river as a commons - something that is shared and protected by the community, to be kept open and protected for future generations. A commons that can hold the many complex histories and challenges of the river and that requires solidarity, active stewardship and care moving forward.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 HOURS AGO