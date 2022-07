COLUMBUS – A fight turned deadly outside an East Side bar Thursday night. Police say Tyreece Jefferson was involved in an altercation with another man when he was shot to death behind the Avion Bar and Grill in the 700 Block of St. Clair Avenue at approximately 10:16 p.m., according to Sgt. David Shimberg of the Columbus police homicide unit.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO