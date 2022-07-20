ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington council votes down rezoning former church lot to allow for commercial use

By Laigha Anderson, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
The Burlington City Council voted down a proposal Monday that would have labeled an entire residential block as open to commercial uses.

The change would have rezoned lots located at 312 Shields St.. which are owned by Heritage Baptist Church, from single-family residential to limited-use commercial.

“The proposed request does not meet the current Future Land Use Map designation of the Comprehensive Plan - Low Density Residential, which does not indicate C-1 as a suitable zoning district,” the proposed ordinance read.

Heritage Baptist, which recently merged with another church, had asked the council to rezone the lots it owns. Under Burlington code, church buildings are an allowable use on property that is zoned residential. However, the church wishes to sell the property and would like to have the land designated as commercial due to an issue with utilities that run through the property.

The property in question is a series of lots, one of which contains two out-buildings. According to Parks and Development Director Eric Tysland, the way the lots are zoned and split off would allow for residential housing development on the street. However, the city cannot just rezone the single parcel in question that is in the middle of the block, as this is considered spot zoning.

According to Iowa State University, spot zoning is when one piece of land has a different zoning designation than the land around it. Spot zoning can be used for things such as allowing stores in neighborhoods. However, ISU says that state courts have previously found that spot zoning cannot take place if it is solely to benefit the owner of the property and is contrary to the city’s future use map. Burlington’s future land use map specifies that area should be used for low-density housing.

A number of neighbors also reached out to the City Council asking to deny the request. If the council were to rezone the property, then any commercial uses could occur on the block without council approval.

The council agreed to go with the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning commission and turned down the proposal with a unanimous vote. That means the ordinance change is dead.

Other zoning ordinance changes

The council dealt with two other zoning ordinance changes Monday, both of which succeeded.

The first was to rezone the land upon which Rivermart Gas Station sits, which is also owned by the church. Initially, this was part of the same zoning request with the lots on Shields Street. The development department split them into different requests because Rivermart is already used as a commercial property and the parcel is designated for mixed residential use in the city’s land usage plan. Changing the zoning, in this case, would bring the current use of the land into compliance with city zoning ordinances.

The second development request that was approved was to rezone portions of 9th Street from multi-family residential to limited commercial in order to allow for the expansion of City Hope.

However, there was a concern from Tim Robertson, a landlord who owns the properties adjacent to City Hope on 9th Street. Robertson said that his tenants already have issues with children leaving City Hope and causing issues in the neighborhood. He said he's concerned that if City Hope expands, these disruptions will continue.

Matt Shinn, director of City Hope, said he understands there can be some issues caused by the fact that as many as 50 children attend City hope programs. It can be difficult to keep track of who has already left for the day. He said that he hopes the new gymnasium will help with the problem.

After approving the first reading of the rezoning ordinance, Mayor John Billups encouraged the two men to work together to find a solution.

