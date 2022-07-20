ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Second Heart Homes expands supportive housing for adults with mental health issues

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Zakc_0gm3lRux00

An effective mental health and supportive-housing program for homeless adults in Sarasota will be expanding into Manatee County. Second Heart Homes recently purchased a property in Bradenton, expanding its program capacity to serve 43 men and women.

The timing of the expansion comes as homelessness is up 25% in Manatee County since September, and more than 65% of those are homeless for the first time, according to Meghan Howell, founder and executive director of Second Heart Homes.

“Pandemic economic woes and runaway inflation have accelerated affordable housing and mental health crises,” Howell said. “Community support helped us rapidly extend our program to meet this urgent community need.”

The purchase of the new property was made possible with a $300,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. Other community leaders came together to support the purchase, too, Howell said.

“Tamara and Todd Currey and broker Craig Cerreta of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty helped us find the home and donated commissions towards closing costs," Howell said. "UNI Together’s Chad Gates also donated closing costs and pro bono legal services, while Art Avenue owner Paul Sykes gifted artwork and additional funds.”

Since being founded in 2019, Second Heart Homes has provided clients with more than 10,000 nights of living off the street. This has helped alleviate the strain on emergency and other social services personnel to care for homeless individuals.

“Second Heart Homes has shown that its housing-first approach has helped many rebuild their lives while supporting effective mental health outcomes,” said Teri Hansen, president and CEO of Barancik Foundation. “They have made a positive mark in Sarasota, and we’re eager to see their impact on Manatee County.”

The Barancik Foundation creates initiatives and awards grants in Sarasota and beyond in the areas of education, humanitarian causes, arts and culture, the environment, and medical research. For more information, visit barancikfoundation.org.

Second Heart Homes provides housing and critical support services to adult homeless residents with mental health issues. Visit secondhearthomes.org for information and to donate.

Submitted by Megan Howell

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Community cleanup set Aug. 6 in Newtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s time to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 6. Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County man rescues puppy that was in a plastic bag in the middle of a road

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Nick Zotto came across a big surprise early one morning. A little puppy who was in a plastic garbage bag on a road in Hardee County. “I see this black bag in the middle of the road, I see something kind of slowly moving in it,” said Zotto. “I park my car on the side of the road, go up to the bag. I take my knife out, open up the bag and there’s a little puppy in it.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
Bradenton, FL
Health
Sarasota, FL
Education
Bradenton, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Manatee County, FL
Society
Sarasota, FL
Society
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Bradenton, FL
Sarasota, FL
Health
Bradenton, FL
Society
Mysuncoast.com

Strangers across the country answer Suncoast mother’s plea for help

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the United States government works to import baby formula to combat the nationwide shortage, many mothers have found themselves reaching out for help. On the Suncoast, a cavalry of strangers are coming to the aid of one mother on a desperate mission. For months, Lindsey...
SARASOTA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

The expert cat killer … The man, Sheriff Grady Judd

Instead of fixing the issue with a 100% viable option that saves taxpayers money and time. The policy is to kill them all. And put the bodies in the Polk county dump. Polk County continues to rank #1 in Florida for shelter animals killed. The euthanasia rate for dogs was...
WFLA

New Polk K9 named after girl who lost life to cancer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would name its newest K9 member after a very special 9-year-old girl who touched the hearts of Sheriff Grady Judd and other members of the sheriff’s office. Deputies said 9-year-old Tinley was in the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sykes
businessobserverfl.com

Third neighborhood announced in North River Ranch

As sales at master-planned community North River Ranch in Parrish remain steady, a new neighborhood is already underway. Wildleaf, the third in the community, will offer 377 villas and single-family homes. It comes as the community’s neighborhood Brightwood is nearly sold out. The pricing for Wildleaf has yet to be announced, but home sales at Brightwood were listed between $300,000 and $800,000.
PARRISH, FL
Action News Jax

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator on Wednesday, the second attack in the area within days. Eric Merda, 43, of Sarasota, was near the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City at 5:30 p.m. EDT when he was bitten by the reptile, according to a statement from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
tampamagazines.com

Top Doctors List 2022

Dr. Moreno is the most experienced and advanced spinal surgeon in the Tampa Bay region, helping thousands of patients find relief from pain and restoring their lives. “Most of my patients suffer from severe pain and have a poor quality of life,” Dr. Moreno says. “Because of t... Read More.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Mental Health Issues#Second Heart Homes#Art Avenue
srqmagazine.com

Excitement Building for DiVosta's New Amenity Campus at Talon Preserve

Residents and homebuyers at DiVosta’s Talon Preserve in the sought-after Palmer Ranch area of Sarasota County are excitedly watching the progress of the community’s elevated lifestyle taking shape as the expansive amenity campus is well underway. With the 18,000-square-foot grand resort clubhouse, freeform pool with rock waterfall and beach-entry features, and 14 sports courts for pickleball, tennis, and bocce ball taking shape before their eyes, there’s heightened anticipation for the grand opening expected for early 2023 and vision of an enhanced get-to-know-your-neighbors lifestyle. Designed to be the social hub for the community, the sprawling amenity campus was created collaboratively by the area’s top planners, architects, and designers. It offers various social, recreational, and fitness opportunities, with inviting indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. The centerpiece of Talon Preserve’s alfresco lifestyle is the resort-inspired pool with a sloping beach entry, rock waterfall feature, and lap lane. The expansive pool deck provides chaises for lounging in the sun and the convenience of a full-service outdoor bar and restaurant. Other outdoor amenities include a splash pad, outdoor spa, fire pit lounge overlooking the lake, and a playground.mThe grand clubhouse features a state-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, a performance training room, and separate group fitness studio to practice aerobics, yoga, or Pilates. Gathering rooms for clubs and activities, a classic arcade with an air hockey table and games, and a welcoming social lounge encourage conversation and camaraderie, while an oversized community room complete with a catering kitchen is ideal for hosting larger group events. The clubhouse’s covered terrace and outdoor lounge offer additional gathering places, with an alfresco living room positioned by the soft glow of an outdoor fireplace. The courts complex caters to sports enthusiasts at Talon Preserve, offering eight pickleball courts, four bocce courts, two tennis courts, and shade canopies with seating. Residents also enjoy a full calendar of social events, community clubs, classes, and outings coordinated by a full-time on-site activities director. Talon Preserve on Palmer Ranch is located at 6248 Grande Talon Lane in Nokomis off Honore Avenue, half a mile south of FL-681. The on-site sales gallery is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more information or to speak with a member of the DiVosta team, call 941-300-1116 or visit www.TalonPreserve.com.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WFLA

Diver hospitalized in Tampa after Coast Guard rescue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a diver nearly 100 miles off shore of Tampa Bay Friday. The USCG Twitter said that an MH-60 aircrew from Air Station Clearwater medevaced a diver who suffered complications 92 miles offshore of the bay. The diver, who...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Sun City Center woman burns child with hot pot, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sun City Center woman was arrested Tuesday after authorities said she used a scolding hot pot to discipline a 10-year-old child. Deputies said Jennifer Posey, 29, of Sun City Center, was responsible for supervising the 10-year-old and two other children on June 26. After Posey made the child a pot of instant ramen on the stovetop, the 10-year-old played with one of the other children and pretended to spill the bowl of hot ramen on them.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy