Developer proposes car wash, retailer, 'fast-casual' restaurant for Rose Bowl Lanes property in Marshfield

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
 4 days ago
MARSHFIELD – Plans for a new development at the site of Rose Bowl Lanes will move forward after the city's plan commission unanimously voted Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for the developer.

Shannon Eldridge, a representative for Halifax Development, proposed a plan that would involve the company purchasing the Rose Bowl Lanes property, 1600 N. Central Ave., and tearing down the existing building, which was constructed in 1961, according to city documents.

Under Halifax Development's plans, the property would be split into two parcels. One would house a new car wash while the other would house a new building that would hold a retail store and a "fast-casual" restaurant that would include a drive-thru and outside seating.

Eldridge did not disclose the names of the parties interested in opening in the new buildings.

Plan commission members voiced concerns about traffic in the area with North Central Avenue being a consistently busy road and the busyness of surrounding businesses, such as Culver's, which is located next to the property.

Eldridge said the restaurant chain interested in the site will only do mobile app and online pick-up orders through its drive-thru, which should limit the number of cars in line to about three or four at a time. A traffic impact analysis was also included as part of the conditional use permit.

The approval of the conditional use permit will now move to the Marshfield City Council for a vote.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

