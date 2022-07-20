Mega Millions jackpot rises to over $600M
(WKBN)- No winner was named in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.
The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70, 25.
The jackpot is now estimated to be $630 million.
The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.
