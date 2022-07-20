ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions jackpot rises to over $600M

By Michael Reiner
(WKBN)- No winner was named in the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday.

The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70, 25.

Woman charged in Austintown SWAT situation

The jackpot is now estimated to be $630 million.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

