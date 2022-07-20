Mega Millions jackpot rises to over $600M

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man told police that a group assaulted and robbed him early Wednesday in Warren while he was walking home from work. A police report stated that the victim was walking home from work on West Market Street when he was approached by five males. The males pushed him down and began to assault him before taking $20 from his pocket, the victim told police.

WARREN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO