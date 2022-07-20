Miami Dolphins Top 25 players countdown: Xavien Howard is No. 2

This is The Palm Beach Post's Top 25 countdown of Dolphins players entering the 2022 season. We'll reveal multiple players each week throughout the summer, as ranked by our reporters using a simple criterion: Who's the better player right now?

Dan Marino was the Dolphins’ quarterback for 17 years.

Cornerback Xavien Howard, about to enter his seventh season in Miami, is now the longest-tenured member of the team.

It’s a sobering reminder of the role of loyalty in today’s NFL, but a reason fans should be grateful there’s a possibility Howard might play his entire career in aqua and orange.

Howard will turn 29 on July 4 (is that what all the fireworks are about?) and shows no signs of slowing down. The Dolphins certainly don’t think so, having just torn up his contract for the second consecutive offseason and replacing it with a five-year package that would funnel more than $90 million into his bank account. So, no, there won’t be a holdout when training camp rolls around in 2022.

“I feel like they believe in me and they trust me,” Howard said.

What did the Dolphins tell him they expect for their investment?

“To get the ball,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been doing since I’ve been here.”

Why we ranked Howard here

The short answer: because Tyreek Hill and Xavien Howard can’t both be No. 1.

It obviously was a close call. Any knowledgeable Dolphins fan could make a case for either player with little trouble. If Howard were to suffer an injury, it would have a major impact on what the defense can do and attempt to do. The same can be said for Hill on offense and special teams.

Since 2016, Howard has 27 interceptions, most of any player in the NFL. He ranked 17th in last season’s list of the top 100 players, two spots behind Hill. He made the Pro Bowl for the third straight year.

In short, he might not need to play another down to have clinched his place in the Dolphins' Honor Roll at Hard Rock Stadium.

Where we see Howard headed

Although Howard left no question in the minds of South Floridians of his talent a couple of seasons into his career, he made a splash on a national level in 2020 when he led the league with 10 interceptions, including many catches any receiver would be proud to make.

Nobody should doubt whether Howard is capable of duplicating that, just as no one has a reason to question whether his career is still on the upswing. As an added benefit, he now has two of the greatest cornerbacks in team history (Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain) coaching him.

But quarterbacks aren’t stupid. They know where No. 25 lurks. In 2021, they targeted Howard’s man eight fewer times than in 2020, but a closer look reveals that the average yards gained per target dropped by a half-yard to 6.6, suggesting they’re trying their luck with shorter routes.

When judging Howard’s excellence, the best advice is to trust your eyes. See what the opposition’s best receiver manages against him. See the flexibility his mere presence affords coordinator Josh Boyer.

Also, keep in mind Champ Bailey. Why? Bailey was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 — the standard Howard hopes to attain. In 2006, Bailey led the NFL with interceptions (10) and interception return yards (162). The next year, he had only three. In fact, he never had more than three in any season again. In his remaining seven seasons, he had a total of 13 INTs.

In other words, quarterbacks wondered, why even bother?

